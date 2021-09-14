Defiance Municipal Court
Christopher J. Gerdeman, 58, 1606 Hampton Ave., was arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court via video on the charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. He waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, and to obey the criminal protection order. He made a second appearance via video for arraignment on a charge of violation of a protection order. He once again waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance Common Pleas Court. Bond was set $5,000 with 10% allowed.
Tahzjae Abbryai Hopkins, 21, Muncie, Ind., was arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court on the charge of trafficking marijuana, a third degree felony, and the charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth degree felony. Hopkins waived a preliminary hearing, and the cases were bound over to Defiance County Commons Pleas Court along with the misdemeanor cases of OVI/refusal, no operator license and speed.
Debra Joiner, 51, 703 Emblanche Dr., was arraigned in Defiance Municipal Court via video on the charge of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. She waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. Two misdemeanor charges of OVI were transferred with the felony charge. She was released on her own recognizance, with orders to have no contact with the victim and to obey the temporary protection order.
Courtney Meeks, 27, Continental, appeared in Defiance Municipal Court via video, arrested on a warrant out of Findlay Municipal Court for possession of paraphernalia. Bond set was $500 cash/surety. Meeks signed an inter-county transportation waiver for release to Findlay Municipal Court.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Randy Hebb, 61, 621 Sierra Way, domestic violence; Zachary Krontz, 33, 923 Asa St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Robert Charleston, 50, homeless, two counts of theft; Abbigail Rodriguez, 42, Archbold, OVI refusal, left of center; Steven Dusseau, 36, rural Defiance, theft/Walmart, driving under suspension – non-compliance; Alejandra Rocio, 29, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., OVI/refusal, speed, endangering children; Scott Miller, 56, Edgerton, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed, no seat belt; Joseph Kirk, 51, rural Defiance, driving under suspension, hit/skip, assured clear distance; Daniel Wallen, 48, 1553 Westgate Dr., failure to control dog; Cory Hamlin, 37, Nashville, Tenn., no operator license, speed; Donna Miller, 51, Oakwood, OVI-3/refusal, fictious registration, no seat belt, expired plates; Dewayne Watson, 47, Toledo, no operator license; Donell Smith, 31, 548 Pontiac Dr., OVI, stop sign violation.
Forfeiting bonds: James Hunter, 844 N. Clinton St., possession of drugs/marijuana ($250); Briea Krabill, 21, 903 Dotterer St., disorderly conduct with intoxication ($159); David Hoffman, 25, 1777 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct ($181); James Govang, Jr., 52, rural Defiance, disorderly conduct ($159).
Heidi Ramon, 38, 1586 Westgate Dr., failure to apply for dog license ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Joy Hulse, 39, 746 Jackson Ave., failure to apply for dog license ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Melissa Hillman, 36, 810 Jefferson Ave., failure to apply for dog license ($125); failure to confine dog ($55).
Sentenced:
Daniell Young, 42, 314 Seneca St., OVI, $525 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; speed, $10 fine.
John Reese, 19, Bryan, no operator license, $50 fine suspended; speed, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Jason Farquhar, 44, Paulding, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; no motorcycle endorsement (second offense), $200 fine.
Alexandria Ricker, 23, Napoleon, theft/Walmart, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violations for two years, stay off Walmart premises for two years, restitution $461.94, shoplifter alternative program in lieu of jail; a second charge of theft/Walmart, dismissed.
Kier Carter-Wafer, 30, Detroit, Mich., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; child endangerment, possession of marijuana, speed, all dismissed.
Austin Peters, 25, 844 N. Clinton St. LO, resisting arrest, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; domestic violence, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program, restitution of $805.60 to Defiance City Police.
Heather Ellison, 46, 21913 Roehrig Rd., OVI refusal, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; marked lanes violation, dismissed.
Dehlia Garza, 21, Toledo, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 suspended, six months license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; possession of marijuana and speed, dismissed.
Joshua Huddleston, 37, 515 Jefferson Ave., OVI refusal, $625 fine/$250 suspension, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; stop sign and marked lanes violations, dismissed.
Briea Krabill, 21, 902 Dotterer St., OVI refusal, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; child endangerment, expired operator license, and failure to control, dismissed.
Elmeco Crisp, 45, Lima, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 suspended, no similar violation for two years, anger management assessment; violation of temporary protection order, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/176 suspended, no similar violation for two years, anger management assessment.
Jaden Pask, 21, Hicksville, OVI refusal, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; exhaust violation, costs only.
Caleb Washler, 31, 1600 S. Clinton St., failure to control, $25 fine; criminal mischief, $100 fine suspended.
Anthony Burger, 32, Oakwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/24 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; line violation, dismissed.
Albino Victoria Barrios, 37, Alexandria, Ind., no operator license, $50 fine; speed, $75 fine.
Larry Bell III, 22, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 16, driving under suspension – financial responsibility, $100 fine; Jeffrey Mansfield, 41, 912 W. 4th St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, 3 years reportable probation, no contact order; Teresa Chandler, 67, 360 Rosewood Ave., Apt. 38, disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; Joy McCoy, 35, 844 N. Clinton St., C7r, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Evans, 40, 212 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Carroll, 34, 1023 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $50 fine; Chris Bergman, 44, 1612 Evan Drive, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for two years, no contact order for two years, batterer’s intervention program; Bidkar Coli, 37, 1713 Ralvan Dr., domestic violence, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for two years, batterer’s intervention program.
Christopher Gibson, 35, Hicksville, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation and stay off Shell property in Hicksville for two years, restitution of $20; Autumn Caperton, 25, Payne, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation for two years, assessment for women who use force; Marie Budd, 50, Oakwood, no operator license, $100 fine; Joseph Kirk, 50, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Levi Fields, 22, Bryan, driving under suspension – financial responsibility, $100 fine; William Clements, 35, Edon, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, driving under suspension, $100 fine; John Conley, 26, rural Defiance, assault, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 suspended, no similar violation for two years, reporting probation for two years, no contact with victim for two years, anger management assessment; Caroline Reinking-Brtva, 34, 5112 Lake Shore Dr., $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 suspended, no similar violation for two years.
Maurice Washington, 46, 1582 S. Clinton St., obstructing, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years; Lacey Icenhour, 28, 1777 S. Clinton St., domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/81 suspended, no similar violation for two years, no contact with victim for two years, substance abuse assessment; Shaley Ben-Moshe, 30, rural Defiance, driving under suspension – operator license forfeiture, $100 fine; Christy Hoyt, 44, rural Defiance, theft/Walmart, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 180 days jail/170 suspended, no similar violation for five years; James Samples, 30, 352 Rosewood Ave., no operator license.
