Defiance Municipal Court

George Brown Jr., 35, Sherwood, appeared on a domestic violence charges, a fourth-degree felony. Brown waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $25,000 was set to continue.

Troy Rupp, 48, 1571 Westgate Drive, appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of menacing by stalking. Rupp waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court with the bond of $6,000 with a 10% cash allowance set to continue. Rupp also appeared on misdemeanor charges of criminal damaging, criminal trespassing, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and criminal damaging/endangering. Those charges were transferred with the felony charge to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Lucian Zepeda, 27, 1487 S. Jackson Ave., trafficking drugs; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct; Eric Csendes, 34, Hicksville, aggravated menacing; Mariah McClish, 23, Hicksville, domestic violence, unlawful restraint; Michael Bernstein, 52, Garland, Ind., no operator’s license, speed; Nicollette Collins, 30, Continental, failure to control; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorn Drive, criminal trespassing.

Sentenced: James Hasch Jr., 18, 14035 Williams Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Justin Cunningham, 29, Antwerp, failure to reinstate, $250 fine; Ellen Myers, 62, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Michael Freeman, 34, 26359 Bowman Road, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Savannah Hughes, 23, 236 Corwin St., confining a vicious dog, $75 fine; Jason Dufresne, 37, 740 Harrison Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 1 day jail; Dora Swary, 53, 14057 Ohio 111, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Kanesha Scott, 31, 1726 Durango Drive, endangering children, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Anthony Parcher, 29, 921 Stratton Ave., assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Brandy Embry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Joshua Villanueva, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension; Ruth Pardi Mohr, 57, 17372 Highland Center Road, assault, $100 fine, 1 day jail; Roger Schafer, 69, Bryan, open container, $100 fine; Adam Polito, 37, Montpelier, telecommunications harassment, $250 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Michael Perez, 55, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail.

Kesia Jones, 31, Paulding, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3 days jail; failure to control, dismissed.

Roger Schafer, 69, Bryan, without regard to personal property, dismissed; littering, $150 fine.

Alex Jimenez, 24, 1688 Dakota Place, obstructing business, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Nicole Richardson, 34, 1246 Myrna Ave., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Trevor Zimmer, 30, Toledo, marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; traffic control device, dismissed.

