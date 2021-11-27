Defiance Municipal Court
Ronald Treesh, 61, Angola, Ind., appeared via video on a charge of possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing. The case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, no seat belt. Bond continues at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., appeared via video on a charge of handling firearms in a vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing; the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with the misdemeanor charge of no brake lights. The $25,000 bond was modified to a recognizance bond.
Carolyn Deer, 46, Dayton, appeared via video on a charge of aggravated drug possession. The case was continued until Monday. Bond was set at $150,000 with 10% allowed.
Pre-trial hearings set: Kayla Bartley, 23, Edgerton, assured clear distance; Zachary Cameron, 36, Angola, Ind., OVI, speed, no seat belt; Shane Miller, 50, 14950 Dohoney Road, falsification
Sentenced:
Jessica Rich, 40, 21205 Russell Road, driving under suspicion, $50 fine; assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Jason Daiuto, age and address unavailable, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
William Stultz, 42, 501 West High St., no operator license, $200 fine; no operator license, $100 fine; headlights, no fine.
Dustin Gonzalez, 35, 1035 Holgate Ave., possession of a controlled substance, $150 fine; no seat belt, $20.
Dennis Ankney, 46, Cecil, passing school bus, $100 fine; Arryn Pahl, 20, Edgerton, passing school bus, $100 fine.
