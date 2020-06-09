• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Jessica McPherson, 37, Marion, Ind., appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice on a warrant out of Huntington County, Ind., and a charge of obstructing, a second-degree misdemeanor. McPherson waived extradition and was immediately made available for release to authorities of Huntington County, Ind. On the obstructing charge, McPherson had a $100 fine suspended.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Armando Davila, 43, Deshler, driving under suspension, failure to control; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., driving under suspension, lanes of travel, drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing; Esteya Chirunga, 32, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, menacing; Tyler Breen, 28, Napoleon, OVI, no operator's license, no headlights; Scott Healy, 30, Exmore, Va., OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Forfeiting bonds: Jonathan Hornish, 31, Hicksville, disorderly conduct while intoxicated ($150); Skyler Eicher, 24, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($159); Jesika McNeal, 25, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct ($161).

Sentenced: Aric Grubb, 39, 704 Summit St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Anthony Foss, 23, Hicksville, reckless operation, $50 fine; Timothy Duros, 37, Hicksville, assault, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Natasha Price, 22, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Isaiah Cramer, Pioneer, without regard for personal property, $50 fine; Jonathon Gill, 46, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dana Treesh, 37, Latty, driving under suspension; James Bradford, 57, 425 N. Williams St., possession of drugs, $150 fine; Skyler Bradford, 23, 08709 Ashbacher Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Frank Salinas, 44, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Taylor Schindler, 22, Ney, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Jessica Bartley, 29, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; James Puckett, 34, 1983 Jefferson Ave., cruelty to animals, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Timothy Oehler, 52, 1704 E. Second St., telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Michael Copenhaver, 31, Napoleon, theft, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail; Robert Bramlett II, 30, Chicago, unsafe vehicle, $150 fine.

Tolby Fleming, 31, 605 Euclid Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; leaving the scene, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, dismissed

Tyler Breen, 28, Napoleon, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Devin March, 19, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; unsafe vehicle, $25 fine.

Dolores Bartley, 27, 06909 Ohio 66, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Marcus Dreher, 20, Hicksville, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; speed, $65 fine.

