Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Travis Schoenitz, 31, 616 Hopkins St., two counts of domestic violence; Carlos Amador Jr., 41, 914 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, hit-and-skip; Derreyaunce McDaniel, 21, 886 Circle Drive, driving under suspension, stop sign violation; Brandon Angelo, 26, 22420 Gares Road, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Brandi Replogle, 38, 610 E. High St., endangering children; Alexandria Ricker, 22, Napoleon, two counts of theft; Joseph Steel, 36, 737 Village Lane, disorderly conduct; Chelsea Fleetwood, 26, Holgate, OVI-1, signal violation, open container; Herbert Lovell, 56, 501 Hopkins St., criminal mischief, persistent disorderly conduct; Sharmeen Barker, 47, 725 Kentner St., failure to apply for a dog license, failure to confine a dog; Joseph Brinkley, 34, 13536 Fullmer Road, driving under suspension, lanes of travel, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Bell, 41, 518 Washington Ave., violation of a temporary protection order; Dominic Johnson, 18, 28366 Rohn Road, prohibitive ATV, fleeing/eluding; Mindy Carpenter, 46, Bryan, theft; John Conley, 26, 23109 Flory Road, assault; Brandy Bratt, 30, 471 Pontiac Drive, public indecency, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest.
Melody Rohdy, 54, 1030 Ayersville Ave., trafficking drugs; Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., felonious assault; Andrii Olinyk, 24, Palatine, traffic control device; Kaleb Wagner, 18, 2109 Baltimore St., underage person; Kier Carter-Wafer, 30, Detroit, OVI-2, speed, child endangering, possession of marijuana,
Forfeiting bonds: Eunice Bang, 33, Indianapolis, drug abuse of less than 100 grams ($230); Nathaniel Ayers, 33, Celina, drug paraphernalia ($284); Aunjamo McCree, 49, Toledo, disorderly conduct ($159); Tyler Showalter, 22, Grover Hill, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Steven Yeager, 33, 321 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($125);
Sentenced: Aeneas Frost, 18, Liberty Center, criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; Brittany Long, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Chance Walker, 19, Napoleon, coercion, $250 fine; 90-days jail suspended.
Daniel Johnson, 54, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, $25 fine;Joshua Grubb, 31, Cecil, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Jeremy George, 36, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; William Paholak, 68, 36 Squires Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; Michael Baldwin Jr., 35, 21785 Ohio 18, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Gabrielle Brittion, 28, Roseville, Mich., possession of marijuana, $150 fine;
Ali Williams, 48, Roseville, OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program); speed, $150 fine.
Kayann Mack, 23, 24265 Elliott Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; turn signal violation, no fine.
Gavin Schilt, 22, 1803 Elmwood Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Jeremy George I, 36, Hicksville, dog at large, $25 fine; dog at large, $25 fine.
Jeffery Ullinskey, 60, 360 E. Rosewood, resisting arrest, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine, 1-day jail; disorderly conduct dismissed.
Zackary Dooley, 32, Coldwater, Mich., endangering children, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Jacob Cox, 23, Napoleon, OVi-2, $525 fine, 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; continuous line/lane, dismissed.
Matthew Corbin, 57, 1013 Harrison Av.e, driving under suspension, dismissed; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.
Shana Kurtz, 37, Edgerton, possession of marijuana, dismissed; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 3-days jail (driver’s intervention program), 6-month license suspension; slow speed, dismissed.
Abigail Salinas, 39, Fort Wayne, Ind., open container, $150 fine; marijuana drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-1, dismissed; OVI-1, $d350 fine, 3-days jail, 1-year license suspension; speed, dismissed; continuous line/lane, $30 fine.
