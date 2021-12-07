Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings set: Christopher Bowman, 55, Fort Wayne, OVI; Armando Castaneda, 42, 1634 Palmer Drive, two counts OVI, marked lanes violation; Elias Rogers, 21, 710 Nicholas St., two counts OVI, tinted windows; Louis Rachel III, 30, Antwerp, OVI, speed, no tail lights, no seat belt; Ernest Hall, 58, Hicksville, two counts each drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana; David Weber, 59, 803 Lake St., two counts OVI, hit/skip, driving under suspension; Matthew Fedderke, 41, 2026 Christy Road, driving under suspension.
Bonds forfeited: Aiden Collin, 22, 733 Washington Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana ($250); possession of marijuana ($155).
Michael Cyplik, 45, Warren, Mich., drug paraphernalia ($275); drug abuse ($180).
Jaydon Manuel, 20, Houston, Texas, possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: Jeffrey Wright, 59, 20259 Ball Road, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for three years, substance abuse assessment; failure to control, $25 fine.
Uriel Cruz, 25, Ney, no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Lilianna Egia, 18, 859 Washington Ave., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine; headlight violation, costs only.
Jimmy May, 19, 544 Haig St., no operator license, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
James Zech, 46, 870 South Clinton St., assault, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for two years, no contact with victim, assessment for sex offenders; Jesse Larsen, 25, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.
