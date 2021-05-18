Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jeffrey Bell, 41, 518 Washington Ave., protection order violation; Sherri Stark, 50, 41489 Misty Shores Drive, OVI-1; Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, disorderly conduct; Holdan Martinico, 20, 454 Pontiac Drive, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; disorderly conduct, failure to yield on a left-hand turn, temporary permit, driving under suspension; Brittney Rice, 34, Bryan, theft

Forfeiting bonds: Samual Kremhelmer, 18, Warren, Mich., drug paraphernalia ($275), possession of marijuana ($180); Brian Morrison, 39, Southfield, Mich., possession of marijuana ($250)

Sentenced: Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., felonious assault, dismissed; Lyla Gurwell, 59, 28904 Youngman Road, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; John Eldrige, 40, 924 Warren Ave., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Amy Wilson, Pioneer, theft, $100 fine, two days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Karen Ebersole, 34 23408 Breckler Road, unauthorized use of property, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joshua Smiley, 35, Felton, Del., traffic control device, $25 fine; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, display of license plate, $150 fine; Jacob Taylor, 28, Paulding, reckless operation, $100 fine; Katina Ward, 44, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Jessie Mobley, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, criminal michief, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, Hicksville, criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Luella Travis, 48, Napoleon, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1002 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Brandon Barton, 28, Bryan, driving under suspension, no fine; Raymond Jones, 70, Hicksville, assured cleared distance, $25 fine;

Jeffrey Bell, 41, 518 Washington Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed; protection order violation, $500f ine suspended, six days jail.

Michael Overmier, 25, Columbus, reckless operation-2, $250 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program); turn signal violation, dismissed.

Brenda Fisher, 34, Paulding, violation of a protection order, $10 fine, two days jail; obstructing, dismissed.

Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Cortney Hackney, 29, 21425 Kammeyer Road, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program); failure to control, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed.

James Pask, 36, Hicksville, passing bad checks, $50 fine; passing bad checks, no fine.

Cynthia Pascoe-Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious plates, no fine.

Michael Ward, 36, 1728, Sunshine Lane, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Nicholas Colburn, 31, 733, Summit St., two counts failure to confine a dog, $150 fine.

