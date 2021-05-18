Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Jeffrey Bell, 41, 518 Washington Ave., protection order violation; Sherri Stark, 50, 41489 Misty Shores Drive, OVI-1; Johnathon Herder, 42, Sherwood, disorderly conduct; Holdan Martinico, 20, 454 Pontiac Drive, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes; disorderly conduct, failure to yield on a left-hand turn, temporary permit, driving under suspension; Brittney Rice, 34, Bryan, theft
Forfeiting bonds: Samual Kremhelmer, 18, Warren, Mich., drug paraphernalia ($275), possession of marijuana ($180); Brian Morrison, 39, Southfield, Mich., possession of marijuana ($250)
Sentenced: Tony Muldrow, 45, 1373 Moll Ave., felonious assault, dismissed; Lyla Gurwell, 59, 28904 Youngman Road, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; John Eldrige, 40, 924 Warren Ave., failure to control a dog, $25 fine; Amy Wilson, Pioneer, theft, $100 fine, two days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Karen Ebersole, 34 23408 Breckler Road, unauthorized use of property, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joshua Smiley, 35, Felton, Del., traffic control device, $25 fine; Aaron Powell, 38, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, display of license plate, $150 fine; Jacob Taylor, 28, Paulding, reckless operation, $100 fine; Katina Ward, 44, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Jessie Mobley, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, criminal michief, $250 fine suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, Hicksville, criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Luella Travis, 48, Napoleon, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Nathaniel Long, 38, 1002 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, driving under suspension, $100 fine, three days jail; Brandon Barton, 28, Bryan, driving under suspension, no fine; Raymond Jones, 70, Hicksville, assured cleared distance, $25 fine;
Jeffrey Bell, 41, 518 Washington Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed; protection order violation, $500f ine suspended, six days jail.
Michael Overmier, 25, Columbus, reckless operation-2, $250 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program); turn signal violation, dismissed.
Brenda Fisher, 34, Paulding, violation of a protection order, $10 fine, two days jail; obstructing, dismissed.
Jamie Hernandez, 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Cortney Hackney, 29, 21425 Kammeyer Road, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program); failure to control, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed.
James Pask, 36, Hicksville, passing bad checks, $50 fine; passing bad checks, no fine.
Cynthia Pascoe-Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious plates, no fine.
Michael Ward, 36, 1728, Sunshine Lane, criminal trespassing, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Nicholas Colburn, 31, 733, Summit St., two counts failure to confine a dog, $150 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.