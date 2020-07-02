Defiance Municipal Court

Daniel Ramirez, 53, 1040 Harrison Ave., appeared on an OVI charge, a fourth-degree felony, and driving under suspension. Ramirez waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the felony charge was bound over to common pleas court. The driving under suspension charge was transferred with the felony charge.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Philip Brown, 67, 235 Carter Ave., OVI, assured cleared distance; Billy Downs, 45, Edgerton, possession of drugs; Mindy Pack, 34, Dayton, driving under suspension; Darcy Shepherd, 38, Edon, OVI, failure to control.

Forfeiting bonds: Shelah Cheek, 40, 22378 Banner School Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Elayne Dunno, 46, 27691 Orchard Lane, failure to confine a dog ($100).

Sentenced: Mathuran Mahalingam, 36, Fort Wayne, drug abuse, $150 fine; Richard Cordle, 47, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended.

Abel Lugo, 30, San Antonio, Texas, aggravated menacing, dismissed; telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 10 days jail.

Colen Myers, 25, Napoleon, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; parking on the road, dismissed.

Kristina Hoffman, 42, 1018 Baltimore Road, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; OVI-3, $850 fine, 30 days jail, two-year license suspension.

Chandler Bigger, 21, 06325 Ohio 15, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Brandon Goehler, 35, Wauseon, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Layne Cogswell, 20, Montpelier, operating a motor vehicle/underage consumption, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), 90-day license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

Zane Sprow, 37, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; parking on the road, dismissed.

