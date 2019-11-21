• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: Jeremy Baer, 36, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., domestic violence; Tyler McIntosh, 19, Montpelier, speed; Matthew Luginbill, 29, Paulding, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, driving under suspension, expired plates; Christopher Sackmann, 32, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired plates; Brittini Grinnell, 29, 838 Deerwood Drive, criminal trespassing; Nathaniel Ray, 23, 1876 Maumee Drive, OVI, leaving the scene; Martha Carpenter, 55, Continental, abandon animal, animal cruelty; Zachary Cooper, 33, 935 E. Second St., two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of failure to confine a dog; James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, disorderly conduct.
Sentenced: Christopher Mann, 28, 821 S. Clinton St., assured clear distance, $25 fine.
Madyson Bowser, 19, no operator’s license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
Erin Rose, 41, 503 Haig St., driving under suspension, $100 costs; failure to yield, license forfeiture to be cleared when paid in full.
Jonathan Snyder, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days in jail; failure to control, $25 fine.
