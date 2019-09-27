• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Agapito Molina Jr., 60, 605 Riverside, appeared on a charge of fugitive from justice. His case was continued until today and he was held without bond.

Roel Raya Jr., 37, 427 Franklin St., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued until today and bond was set at $25,000.

Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued until today and bond was set at $25,000.

Delbert Toler, 46, 815 Nicholas, appeared on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; driving under suspension, a misdemeanor; and tail lights required, a misdemeanor. His case was continued until Oct.1 and his bond was continued.

Set for pre-trial hearings: John Black, 48, Sherwood, criminal damaging, obstructing official business; Amber McCabe, 39, Ney, disorderly conduct; Candace Roehrs, 39, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody; William Roehrs, 49, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody.

Forfeiting bonds: David Kunesh, 53, 04276 Glenburg Road, disorderly conduct, $159; Trevor Spencer, 18, 19652 Beerbower Road, disorderly conduct, $159.

Sentenced: Michael Netcher, 18, 07640 Ohio 15, interfering with custody, $150 fine; Nicholas Urbina, 38, 316 W. High St., failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Nathan Brown, 31, 13419 Oris Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, contraband remanded; Christopher Combs, 30, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $35 fine; Norman Caesar, 54, 1071 Harrison Ave., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; Amanda Trinh, 35, Defiance, assault, $100 fine, two days jail; Ryan McCullough, 34, 14155 Dohoney Road, domestic violence, $100 fine, one day jail; Lance Billings, 58, 2321 Riviera Road, nuisance, costs only; Nikola Dordevik, 28, Spokane, Wash., unsafe vehicle, $150 fine; John Schuller, 38, 24143 County Road A, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Gabrial Chairez, 59, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $250 fine; one-way street, $50 fine.

Michael Mansfield, 38, Fort Wayne, domestic violence, $100 fine, 12 days jail; violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Jonathan Wells, 23, Hicksville, obstructing, $250 fine, two days jail; possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to register plates, dismissed.

Joshua Burgess, 27, Bryan, failure to comply with officer, $100 fine; obstructing, dismissed.

Justin Travis, 31, Malinta, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Jeffrey Chapman, 48, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, dismissed.

