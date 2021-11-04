Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Kyle Vaughn, 32, Evansport, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.

Brandon Gibson, 34, Antwerp, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years; open container, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, marked lanes violation, both dismissed.

Jessica Keel, 31, 29561 Allen Road, passing school bus, $100 fine; Savannah Hughes, 24, 236 Corwin St., open burning, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 10 days jail suspended; Christopher Mendez, 31, Hicksville, passing school bus, $100 fine; Troy Whitaker, 60, 2290 Baltimore Road, open container, $25 fine.

