• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Mansfield, 38, Fort Wayne, domestic violence; Kody Burlingame, 27, Hicksville, OVI, no plate lights; Wyatt Puffinberger, 22, Sherwood, OVI, failure to control, open container.
Sentenced: Daniel Mohr, 45, 750 Ottawa Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, court costs only; Amanda Frederick, 41, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft, costs only; Holly Taylor, 48, 925 Indian Ridge Lane, theft, $100 fine; Ilias Kalesis, 18, 1855 E. Second St., attempted assault, $100 fine; Steven Lehman, 67, 14068 Ohio 66, public indecency, $250 fine.
Shirley Borton, 22, Cloverdale, reckless operation, second offense, $100 fine; endangering children, dismissed.
Devon Shidler, 21, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; passing on right, $25 fine.
Dakotah Cereghin, 22, Cecil, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine; expired plates, court costs only.
Shallus Beatty, 25, 06906 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; wrong plates, $50 fine; driving under suspension, reckless operation, expired plates, dismissed.
Jordan Hahn, 20, 520 Grover Ave., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; drug paraphernalia/marijuana, dismissed.
Alan Jewell, 36, 308 1/2 Ralston Ave., inducing panic, court costs only; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Esteya Chirunga, 32, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, making a false alarm, $100 fine; cruelty to animals, four counts, court costs on each; four counts of cruelty to animals, endangering children, dismissed.
Joseph Robbins, 72, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, four counts of cruelty to animals, $100 fine for each count; four counts of cruelty to animals, dismissed.
Robert Scott, 51, Butler, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; marked lanes violation, dismissed.
