Defiance Municipal Court

Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, was arraigned on charges of abduction, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing was set for Monday. Bond continues at $150,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: Joshua Evans, 40, 2100 Baltimore St., two counts OVI, lights on bicycle; Nael Jallad, 37, 10500 Haller St., two counts OVI, no tail lights, unsafe vehicle, no safety belt, possession of marijuana; Derek Walsh, 53, 612 Downs St., two counts OVI, lanes of travel, exhaust violation, no safety belt.

Bonds forfeited: Terry Minic, 44, Paulding, hunting without permission ($150), deer game seized, forfeited to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR); Nicholas Phillips, 38, Bryan, hunting without permission ($150).

Sentenced: Ann Phillips, 40, Bryan, greater than three shells, $75 fine, deer game seized for ODNR; hunting without permission, $75 fine.

Travis Laser, age and address unavailable, OVI, $625 fine /$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; no tail lights, costs only.

Eric Murray, 45, 26200 Elizabeth St., driving under suspension, $75 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Eric Konwinski, 32, Fayette, criminal trespass, $250 fine suspended, no similar violation for two years; disorderly conduct, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for two years.

Jaimee Doyle, 31, 602 E. Broadway St., physical control, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Noah Kennedy, 23, 1024 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Carlos Marroquin, 43, 1056 S. Clinton St., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of protection order violation, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

Pre-trial hearings set: James Bradford, 58, address unavailable, OVI, continuous line/lane; Michael Colburn, 32, 733 Summit St., domestic violence; Christian Villagomez, age and address unavailable, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., violation of a temporary protection order; Joshua Wachtman, 43, 403 Seneca St., OVI, driving under suspension, no taillights, no seat belt;

Forfeiting bonds: Levi Grant, 22, Ney, hunting without permission ($150).

Sentenced: Jacob Armstrong, 30, 304 Hopkins St., reckless operation, $100 fine; speed, $250 fine.

Christopher Burns, 49, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, $25 fine.

Michael Lash, 19, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for three years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; no operator license, possession of marijuana, failure to comply with police, all dismissed.

Alan Waterfield, 47, 737 Summit St., OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; endangering a child/OVI, no taillights, both dismissed.

