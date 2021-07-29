Defiance Municipal Court
Nathaniel Long, 38, appeared on a burglary charge, a second-degree felony. Long waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Daniel Mohr, 47, 7640 Ohio 15, appeared on a domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. Mohr waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bone of $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Autumn Caperton, 24, 13536 Fullmer Road, domestic violence; James Delarber, 39, Holgate, domestic violence; Brooke Emerling, 37, 828 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, fictitious plates, possession of drug instruments; Jordan Gonzales, 31, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., OVI-1, stop sign violation, obstructing official business; Dominic Bletran, 21, Toledo, inducing panic, $10,000 fine with 10% cash allowance; Jason Friend, 35, Antwerp, domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 38, disorderly conduct; William McKinley, 33, Hicksville, disorderly conduct; Joseph Sanders, 37, Butler, Ind., theft; Allan Schliesser, 55, Edgerton, OVI-3, failure to control, no seat belt; Larry Crabtree, 28, Bryan, no operator's license, failure to control; Kenneth Jankowski, 30, Wauseon, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes, seat belt, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Jose Arreguin, 70, 14587 Williams Road, OVI-1, speed; Crystal Gehring, 38, 19440 County Road 1021, OVI-1, continuous line/lane; Nathaniel Long, 38, disorderly conduct; Kurt Yeasley, 28, 205 Carter Ave., assault; Clinton Cramer, 31, 825 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, reckless operation; Amanda Muniz, 38, 534 Degler St., driving under suspension, care in starting/backing; Ashlee Kelty, 32, 627 Moss St., failure to confine a dog; Arthur Bradford, 28, 1034 Perry St., driving under suspension, false information, theft; Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, 11792 Buckskin Road, possession of drugs.
Forfeiting bonds: David Willitzer, 40, 310 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct ($159); Karen Zeedyk, 67, 1029 Ralston Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Tomas Gomez Jr., 41, 860 Ottawa Ave., failure to confine a dog ($125); Jaeya Lee, 25, 520 Defiance Crossing, failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to control a dog ($55); Jennifer Steele, 50, 211 W. Pinewood, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Elmer Garn Sr., 51, 21450 Parkview Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Amanda Frederick, 43, 1016 Wayne Ave., theft; Tracy Grim, 49, 1786 Wildwood, domestic violence; David Fairchild, 52, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Ricky Partee Jr., 38, 401, Hopkins, failure to confine a dog ($125); William Rohrs, 22, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Emire Zulejhic, 28, Louisville, Ky., texting and driving, $100 fine; Constantina Bauer, 37, 14856 County Road, 163, fictitious plates, $25 fine; Delbert Toler, 48, 716 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $100 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Michelle Thacker, 54, 210 Ruth Ann Drive, theft, $500 fine suspended, 20-days jail; Alex Jones, 22, 212 Catalina Drive, reckless operation, $100 fine; Tyler Smith, 30, 304 Northfield Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; 3-days jail; Cindy Craft, 61, Hicksville, false alarms, $150 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; Sharon Kelly, 58, 1051 Ralston Ave., theft, $250 fine, 10-days jail; Matthew Costanzo, 35, Bryan, obstructing, $500 fine suspended, 10-days jail;Joseph Brinkley, 34, 13536 Rullmer Road, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Cindy Met, 46, Ney, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail (shoplifters' alternative course); Rebecca Brandenburg, 26, Antwerp, assault, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Parker Thiel, 21, Hicksville, underage consumption, $150 fine; Elizabeth Moreno, 27, 631 Moss St., permit violation, $100 fine; Roxanne Solis, 32, 1121 Ottawa Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Evelyn Gorrell, 94, Hicksville, violation of marked lanes, $25 fine; Melvin McCoy, 38, 635 Emmett St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ashley Owsley, 30, Butler, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Sarah Myers, 39, Alvordton, theft, $100 fine, 180-days jail suspended.
Kayla Kurtz, 27, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; dog at large, $25 fine.
Jeffery Pierce, 50, Bryan, two counts failure to comply, no fine.
Steven Piorkowski, 40, 529 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Saul Maldonado, 32, Ridgeville Corners, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10-days jail, 2-year license suspension; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 3-days jail; lanes of travel, $25 fine; possession of drugs, $150 fine.
Brittany Harris, 32, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI-1, $350 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; equipment regulation, no fine.
Jennifer Ankney, 41, Bowman Road, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 30-days jail; disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; obstructing, $100 fine, 2-days jail; persistent disorderly conduct, dismissed; obstructing, dismissed; disorderly conduct, $75 fine.
Andrew Bidwell, 58, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, no fine.
Jose Avalos-Villa, 41, Sherwood, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Dominic Johnson, 19, 28366 Rohn Road, failure to comply, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; prohibition ATV, dismissed.
Brianna Mashal, 18, 700 Ralston Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; stop sign violation, $25 fine.
Justin Ward, 30, 1047 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed; possession of drug instruments, $100 fine; 2-days jail; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, aggravated menacing, $500 fine suspended, 24-days jail; illegal restraint, $500 fine suspended, 60-days jail suspended.
Mark Frazier Jr., 29, Arlington, Ind., falsification, dismissed; endangering children, dismissed; resisting arrest, dismissed; obstructing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; OVI, $250 fine, 3-days jail, 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; violation of marked lanes, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed; child restraint, dismissed.
alex Kinstle, 21, 1445 S. Jackson Ave., handling a firearm, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; two counts of tinted windows, dismissed.
Manase Lugae, 30, Ypsilanti, Mich., speed, $125 fine; no child restraint, $75 fine.
Alexis Fincher, 26, Fort Wayne, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; OVI-1, $250 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, dismissed.
