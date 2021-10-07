Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. His preliminary hearing is set for today.

Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Kenneth Marckel, 42, 12688 Wolf Road, domestic violence; Clint Krill, 41, 05414 The Bend Road, domestic violence; Trent Wells, 21, 210 Hopkins St., domestic violence; Kristen Webb, 32, Lafayette, driving under suspension; Tiffany Cameron, 35, 105 Seneca St., reckless operation, criminal endangering, disorderly conduct; Cassandra May, 24, Edgerton, no operator's license, expired plates; Kalani Urbina, 20, Toledo, driving without a license driver; Savannah Hughes, 44, 236 Corwin St., open burning; Kaden Baumert, 18, 105 Seneca St., criminal endangering, vehicle trespass, menacing, disorderly conduct; Joseph Rakes, 38, 221 Hopkins St., theft; Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, assault.

Forfeiting bonds: Meagan Egnor, 31, 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd., disorderly conduct ($159); Samuel Perez, 49, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., disorderly conduct ($184).

Sentenced:

Clarence Allen, 33, 617 Seneca St., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $100 fine suspended, mental health assessment; open container, $100 fine suspended; drug abuse, $100 fine suspended, destroy contraband.

Zachary Whitten, 33, Swanton, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Rocco Cercone, 25, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Briana Johnson, 28, driving under suspension, $25 fine; Aaron Becher, 50, 624 Henry Street, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Heidi Ramon, 38, 1586 Westgate Drive, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Maryann Mitchell, 50, 1600 Darbyshire Drive, theft, $25 fine, no contact with Walmart; Luis Lopez, 27, theft, $25 fine, no contact with Walmart, no similar violation for one year.

