Defiance Municipal Court

Dereck Lawson, 29, Waldron, Mich., appeared on a charge of being a fugitive of justice from Loudon County, Tenn. Lawson waived extradition and was immediately made available to authorities of Loudon County, Tenn.

Carl Striggow, 31, Coldwater, Mich., appeared on a fourth-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property and a fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of drugs. Striggow waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 608 Dakota Place, violation of a temporary protection order, violation of a temporary protection order; Craig Adkins, 50, Auburn, Ind., domestic violence; Dustin Blake, 22, 26825 Behrens Road, domestic violence, endangering children; Kyle Eitniear, 35, 632 Ottawa Ave., domestic violence; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence; Amy Bach, 47, 1022 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, expired registration; Eduardo Gonzales, 67, 951 Wilhelm St., OVI-2, continuous line/lanes, possession of marijuana; Roger Schafer, 69, Bryan, without regard for personal property, littering, open container; Estevan Garcia Jr., 71, 509 Elbert St., OVI-3; Peggy Furrow, 49, Bryan, disorderly conduct; Cara Phillips, 32, 806 Harrison Ave., criminal trespassing.

Forfeiting bonds: Donald Smith, 56, 14823 Gail St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125), failure to apply for a dog license ($55).

Sentenced: Kyle Lawrence, 29, 1062 Holgate Ave., theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Teresa Kitchen, 49, telecommunication harassment, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, expired tags, no fine; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 27, Montpelier, menacing, $50 fine, 1 day jail; James Krantz, 20, 417 N. Clinton St., menacing, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Ned Warner, 73, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Savannah Zickefoose, 21, 21932 County Road 10, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Stephen Schomaeker, 25, 403 Dotterer St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 1 day jail; Cody Johnson, 30, 816 1/2 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Larrand Jones, 21, 323 W. Broadway Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Juan Martinez III, 18, 911 Indian Bridge Lane, failure to control, $25 fine; Maria Ramirez, 51, 1704 Dakota Place, no operator's license, $50 fine; Joshua Smith, 44, 10049 Independence Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Mathew Burk St., 45, Cecil, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Daniel Kent, 43, 611 Henry St., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Taylor Alexander, 25, Napoleon, speed, $150 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.

Rebecca Schwinnen, 49, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, dismissed; cruelty to animals, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended, no possession of companion animals for five years; cruelty to animals, dismissed.

Flaviano, Lorenzo, 21, Harlan, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to yield, $25 fine.

Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43 611 Washington Ave., assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail; aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Jonathan Wells, 47, Hicksville, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; two counts of driving under suspension, dismissed.

