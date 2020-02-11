• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearings: Adam Bauer, 35, 905 1/2 Latty St., driving under suspension, carrying a concealed weapon; Demetrius Anderson, 26, Romulus, Mich., impaired alertness; William Graham, 49, Paulding, violation of marked lanes, distracted driving; Donald Kunkle, 62, Alvordton, no safety belt; Carl Siefker, 71, Columbus Grove, left of center; Dustin Siler, 23, 2107 Power Dam Road, following too closely.
Forfeiting bonds: Kelsie Swygart, 26, 2113 Shawnee Drive, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Jennifer Gonzalez, 37, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Robert Fitch, 44, 527 Euclid Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Melvin Tablada Flores, 28, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Natosha Wiseman, 40, 1466 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Jeffrey Kunesh, 23, Ney, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired tags, no fine.
Marlon Moore, 30, 700 Ralston Ave., speed, $55 fine; temporary permit, $100 fine.
Autumn Rippetoe, 19, 1216 Karnes Ave., no plate lights, no fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Robert Adams, 48, 700 Ralston Ave., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; speed, $35.
