Defiance Municipal Court
Miranda Sponseller, 38, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of assaulting an officer, a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, OVI and violation of marked lanes. Sponseller waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.
Set for pre-trial hearings: Corby Clabaugh, 48, 01549 County Road 424, domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order, violation of a temporary protection order; Cole Reynolds, 25, 613 Village Lane, OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Derrick Clellan, 38, Antwerp, driving under suspension.
Jonathan Roeder, 31, 813 Ottawa Ave., menacing, vehicle trespassing, disorderly conduct; Adriana Perez, 26, 21229 Bowman Road, domestic violence; Demetruis Thomas Jr., 19, Inkster, Mich., violation of a temporary protection order; John Myers, 40, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft, dissemination.
Heather Ruck, 27, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., theft; Shon Cantu, 24, 1112 Perry St., assured cleared distance; Kyle Redmond, 24, 1115 Grove St., OVI, signal violation; Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, driving under suspension, theft, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Anthony Nolan, 46, 1720 Stonemore Drive, OVI-2, signal violation, speed, fleeing and eluding, open container.
Sarah Myers, 38, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft; Kristina Hoffman, 42, 1810 Baltimore Road, false alarms, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Michael Kelley, 41, Sherwood, hit-skip, driving under suspension, failure to yield, no safety belt; Dale Sulser, 63, 06610 Ohio 66, domestic violence.
Kyle Garza, 30, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Sergio Chavez, 36, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Katherine Lucas, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, resisting arrest; Margarita Rodriguez, 31, 1054 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Emily Sanchez, 27, 4140 Timberlane Drive, OVI-2, stop sign violation.
Kenneth Canfield II, 39, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., domestic violence, criminal damaging; Jeffrey Feeney Jr., 32, 14383, Ashwood Road, assault, bond set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Toby Garner, 40, Flint, Mich., OVI; Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., domestic violence; Gregory Dobson Jr., 19, 1718 Palmer Drive, OVI, red light violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Garza, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Anton Jackson, 28, 03441 Glenburg Road, driving under suspension; Brenda Hawkins, 55, Hicksville, two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of failure to confine a dog; Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Stephen Buchanan, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI-3; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., protection order violation.
Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, physical control; Christopher Hoover, 48, 1128 Jefferson Ave., domestic violence; Anthony Howard, 39, 1695 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct; Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., protection order violation.
Brianna Ward, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; David Weber, 58, 803 Lake St., driving under suspension; Edward Hadley, 48, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension; Melissa Ragland, 41, 1695 Cimmaron Lane, two counts of disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Jarod Bany, 38, 2112 Evergreen Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Jordan Bruce, 30, 116 East St., failure to confine a dog ($127); Bruce Tressler, 56, 26385 Jack St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Jaela Milford, 24, Troy, N.J., possession of marijuana ($259); Danielle Haley, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog ($134); Corey Owens, 18, Oakwood, drug paraphernalia ($259); Casey Helton, 24, 02298 Christy Road, aid of a motor vehicle while hunting ($150); Brandon Schuette, 29, 928 Karnes Ave., disorderly conduct ($159).
Dismissed: Angela Gomez, 45, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Sentenced: Devin Simmons, 26, 25087 Mekus Road, no fishing license, $100 fine; Aimee Cochran, 27, 714 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Skyler Thompson, 29, Mark Center, no valid operator’s license, $100 fine suspended.
Logan Hasch, 21, 15732 Main St., criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Eric Csendes, 35, Montpelier, menacing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joshua Walters, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Jeremiah Hoffman, 22, Lyons, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Natasha Flores, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Alex Cashman, 22, 14940 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Ruth Shetler, 26, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., theft, $250 fine, 30 -days jail suspended; Brenden Parker, 1575 Westgate Drive, persistent disorderly conduct, 1 day jail.
Crystal Luke, 36, 826 Jefferson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Thomas Nally, 36, Sherwood, domestic violence, $150 fine, 5 days jail, batterer’s intervention program; Jeffery Messer, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Stacey Roberts, 29, Hicksville, endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.
Toby Gardner, 40, Flint, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, 8 days jail; Michael McNeely, 50, Paulding, menacing by stalking, $100 fine, 4 days jail; Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anton Jackson, 28, 03441 Glenburg Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Brittany Sebastian, 29, 902 Jefferson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Zachary McCague, 28, West Unity, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended; vehicle trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; two counts of theft, three counts of vehicle trespassing, dismissed.
Demetruis Thomas Jr., domestic violence, $250 fine, 21 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.
Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed; violation of a protection order, $500 fine suspended, 5 days jail.
Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, dispense of litter, dismissed; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.
Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, theft, $250 fine, 10 days jail; criminal trespassing, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Kaden Hahn, 19, 01966 Christy Road, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), 90-day license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $50 fine; open container, $50 fine.
Luke Short, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Cruz Valdez, 22, 821 Jackson Ave., speed, $75 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
Kezman Sanchez, 20, 1221 Ayersville Ave., underage consumption, $150 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Corby Clabaugh, 48, 16549 County Road 424, domestic violence, $100 fine, 8 days jail; violation of a protection order, 180-days jail suspended; violation of a protection order, dismissed.
Amy Bohn, 35, 12886 Dohoney Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, dismissed.
David Ysasaga, 67, 1717 Hopkins St., OVI-2, dismissed; hit-and-skip, $100 fine, 10 days jail, six-month license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Garret Eutsler, 22, 08965 Ashpacher Road, reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Marvelious Htoo, 20, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.
Sean Sheffler, 34, 602 Sierra Way, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to obtain a dangerous dog certificate, $75 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.