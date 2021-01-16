Defiance Municipal Court

Miranda Sponseller, 38, Edgerton, appeared on a charge of assaulting an officer, a fourth-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, OVI and violation of marked lanes. Sponseller waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Corby Clabaugh, 48, 01549 County Road 424, domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order, violation of a temporary protection order; Cole Reynolds, 25, 613 Village Lane, OVI, driving under suspension, speed; Derrick Clellan, 38, Antwerp, driving under suspension.

Jonathan Roeder, 31, 813 Ottawa Ave., menacing, vehicle trespassing, disorderly conduct; Adriana Perez, 26, 21229 Bowman Road, domestic violence; Demetruis Thomas Jr., 19, Inkster, Mich., violation of a temporary protection order; John Myers, 40, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft, dissemination.

Heather Ruck, 27, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., theft; Shon Cantu, 24, 1112 Perry St., assured cleared distance; Kyle Redmond, 24, 1115 Grove St., OVI, signal violation; Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, driving under suspension, theft, criminal damaging, criminal trespassing; Anthony Nolan, 46, 1720 Stonemore Drive, OVI-2, signal violation, speed, fleeing and eluding, open container.

Sarah Myers, 38, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., theft; Kristina Hoffman, 42, 1810 Baltimore Road, false alarms, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Michael Kelley, 41, Sherwood, hit-skip, driving under suspension, failure to yield, no safety belt; Dale Sulser, 63, 06610 Ohio 66, domestic violence.

Kyle Garza, 30, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Sergio Chavez, 36, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Katherine Lucas, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, resisting arrest; Margarita Rodriguez, 31, 1054 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Emily Sanchez, 27, 4140 Timberlane Drive, OVI-2, stop sign violation.

Kenneth Canfield II, 39, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., domestic violence, criminal damaging; Jeffrey Feeney Jr., 32, 14383, Ashwood Road, assault, bond set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance; Toby Garner, 40, Flint, Mich., OVI; Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., domestic violence; Gregory Dobson Jr., 19, 1718 Palmer Drive, OVI, red light violation, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Garza, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Anton Jackson, 28, 03441 Glenburg Road, driving under suspension; Brenda Hawkins, 55, Hicksville, two counts of failure to apply for a dog license, two counts of failure to confine a dog; Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Stephen Buchanan, 40, Fort Wayne, OVI-3; Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., protection order violation.

Dustin Hernandez, 34, 21275 Parkview Drive, physical control; Christopher Hoover, 48, 1128 Jefferson Ave., domestic violence; Anthony Howard, 39, 1695 Cimarron Lane, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct; Paul Ramirez, 44, 896 Sunday St., protection order violation.

Brianna Ward, 32, 1047 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; David Weber, 58, 803 Lake St., driving under suspension; Edward Hadley, 48, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension; Melissa Ragland, 41, 1695 Cimmaron Lane, two counts of disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Jarod Bany, 38, 2112 Evergreen Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Jordan Bruce, 30, 116 East St., failure to confine a dog ($127); Bruce Tressler, 56, 26385 Jack St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Jaela Milford, 24, Troy, N.J., possession of marijuana ($259); Danielle Haley, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog ($134); Corey Owens, 18, Oakwood, drug paraphernalia ($259); Casey Helton, 24, 02298 Christy Road, aid of a motor vehicle while hunting ($150); Brandon Schuette, 29, 928 Karnes Ave., disorderly conduct ($159).

Dismissed: Angela Gomez, 45, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sentenced: Devin Simmons, 26, 25087 Mekus Road, no fishing license, $100 fine; Aimee Cochran, 27, 714 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Skyler Thompson, 29, Mark Center, no valid operator’s license, $100 fine suspended.

Logan Hasch, 21, 15732 Main St., criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Eric Csendes, 35, Montpelier, menacing, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Joshua Walters, 32, Hicksville, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Jeremiah Hoffman, 22, Lyons, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Natasha Flores, 32, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Alex Cashman, 22, 14940 Ohio 111, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Ruth Shetler, 26, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine; Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., theft, $250 fine, 30 -days jail suspended; Brenden Parker, 1575 Westgate Drive, persistent disorderly conduct, 1 day jail.

Crystal Luke, 36, 826 Jefferson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail; Thomas Nally, 36, Sherwood, domestic violence, $150 fine, 5 days jail, batterer’s intervention program; Jeffery Messer, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Stacey Roberts, 29, Hicksville, endangering children, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.

Toby Gardner, 40, Flint, Mich., OVI, $375 fine, 8 days jail; Michael McNeely, 50, Paulding, menacing by stalking, $100 fine, 4 days jail; Daniel Farmer, 30, 829 Kentner St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Anton Jackson, 28, 03441 Glenburg Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Brittany Sebastian, 29, 902 Jefferson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Zachary McCague, 28, West Unity, theft, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $250 fine suspended; vehicle trespassing, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; two counts of theft, three counts of vehicle trespassing, dismissed.

Demetruis Thomas Jr., domestic violence, $250 fine, 21 days jail; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended.

Matthew Gentry, 39, 844 N. Clinton St., domestic violence, violation of a temporary protection order, dismissed; violation of a protection order, $500 fine suspended, 5 days jail.

Steven Brown, 52, Sherwood, dispense of litter, dismissed; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended.

Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, theft, $250 fine, 10 days jail; criminal trespassing, dismissed; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Kaden Hahn, 19, 01966 Christy Road, physical control, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), 90-day license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $50 fine; open container, $50 fine.

Luke Short, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Cruz Valdez, 22, 821 Jackson Ave., speed, $75 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

Kezman Sanchez, 20, 1221 Ayersville Ave., underage consumption, $150 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.

Corby Clabaugh, 48, 16549 County Road 424, domestic violence, $100 fine, 8 days jail; violation of a protection order, 180-days jail suspended; violation of a protection order, dismissed.

Amy Bohn, 35, 12886 Dohoney Road, OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, dismissed.

David Ysasaga, 67, 1717 Hopkins St., OVI-2, dismissed; hit-and-skip, $100 fine, 10 days jail, six-month license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Garret Eutsler, 22, 08965 Ashpacher Road, reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Marvelious Htoo, 20, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $55 fine.

Sean Sheffler, 34, 602 Sierra Way, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to obtain a dangerous dog certificate, $75 fine.

Recommended for you

Load comments