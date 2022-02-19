Defiance Municipal Court

Tomas Walters, 26, 702 Pierce St., was arraigned on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. He waived the preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court along with charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, OVI, and handling a firearm. Bond continues at $75,000 with 10% allowed.

Pre-trial hearings set: Tad Yeager, 52, 1115 Wayne Ave., two counts OVI, exhaust violation, no seat belt; Erby Gonzales Jr., 648 Riverside Ave., obstructing, resisting arrest; Thomas Talmadge II, 29, Holland, two counts OVI, parking on road, failure to register; Jason Ruder, 44, 134 Main St., OVI, turn at intersection; Kristin Beatty, 34, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension.

Sentenced: Jonathan Garcia, 20, 924 Warren St., OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; failure to control, dismissed with costs.

Lawrence Steele, 45, persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, assessment for batterer’s intervention program; violation of protection order, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/177 suspended, no similar violation for two years.

Brandi Replogle, 38, 6115 Evansport Road, OVI, $525 fine, 180 days jail/170 days suspended, one-year license suspension, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation and reporting probation for three years; failure to control, dismissed.

Hannah Bowen, 39, 130 Wabash Ave., violation of rabies quarantine, $25 fine; Melvin McCoy, 39, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Trevor Dietrick, 28, 1706 Cimmaron Lane, no temporary permit, $100 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; Terrale Smith, 30, 35 Main St., driving under suspension, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, no similar violation for two years; Robert Fitch, 46, 527 Euclid St., failure to confine dog, $150 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; Courtney Uplinger, 27, Monroeville, Ind., driving under suspension, $75 fine; Christopher Collins, 29, Paulding, driving under suspension, costs only; Trevor Dietrick, 28, 1706 Cimmaron Drive, no temporary permit, $100 fine suspended, no similar violation for one year; Douglas Kitchen, 33, Dupont, care start/back, $55 fine; Rosalie Hohenberger, 73, 419 Douglas St., passing a school bus, $150 fine; Jacqueline McMillen, 55, aggravated menacing, $250 fine suspended, 180 days jail/168 days suspended, no similar violation and no contact with victim for five years, obey post-conviction no contact order.

