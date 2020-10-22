Defiance Municipal Court

Timothy Wagner, 44, 2109 Baltimore Road, appeared on domestic violence charges, a fourth-degree felony. Wagner waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Matthew Hahn Jr., 32, 325 Fifth St., domestic violence, driving under suspension, expired plates; Joseph Grubb, 32, Hicksville, obstructing; Nikolai Paschall, 18, 1939 E. Second St., burglary; Javier Estrada, 38, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, driving under suspension, following too close; Corey Horn, 49, Stryker, no operator's license; Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, driving under suspension, speed, possession of drugs; Andres Salinas, 47, Archbold, OVI-2, speed; Chaz Sweinhagen, 28, 08417 Ashpacher Road, OVI-2, high beams; Javier Estrada, 38, 1457 Terrawenda Drive, possession of marijuana; Cindel Fenter, 31, 15803 County Road 191, driving under suspension, child restraint; Der Reyaunce McDaniel, 20, 889 Circle Drive, OVI, improper turn; Susan Brunswick, 58, 1983 Jefferson Ave., theft; Esiquel Ramirez, 59, 708 Alton St., criminal trespassing, persistent disorderly conduct; Karen Zeedyk, 66, 1029 Ralston Ave., endangering children; Austin Hamman, 34, 742 Deerwood Drive, driving under suspension.

Forfeiting bonds: Dennis Wann II, 42, 725 Moss St., failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Brianna Bowley, 22, 713 Kentner St., failure to confine a dog ($145).

Sentenced: Nicholas Krontz, 30, Napoleon, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Jeffery Snyder, 56, 1024 Harrison Ave., assault, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Alexis LaBounty, 19, Hicksville, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Joshua Barnwell, 33, 1390 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Parker Grube, 20, 1051 Ralston Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; Ean Landwehr, 20, Cloverdale, fictitious registration, $50 fine; Pete Bostelman, 50, Wauseon, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Jessica Zachrich, 29, 462 West High St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Bruce Krill, 66, Edgerton, assault, $500 fine suspended, 2 days jail.

Shawn Carnahan, 35, Oakwood, reckless operation, $250 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program); OVI, yield sign, exhaust violation, dismissed; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Shaun Grimes, 36, 06909 Ohio 66, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; open burn/dump, $50 fine.

Brenda Layman, 63, 27844 Hagy Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, high beams, no fine.

Renae Guardado, 28, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.

Amanda Cringle, 40, 2127 Baltimore Road, no operator's license, no fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.

Jay Stuckey, 55, West Unity, OVI-3, $850 fine, 30 days jail, two-year license suspension, vehicle forfeited; unsafe vehicle, dismissed.

Keenan Wakeham, 23, 13352 Fruit Ridge Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; open container, $150 fine.

Load comments