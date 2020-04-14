• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings

Kevin Moore Jr., 27, 1004 Sunday St., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., theft; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, domestic violence; Matthew Corbin, 56, Deshler, misconduct at an emergency, drug paraphernalia; Crystal Dotson, 35, 2167 Royal Palm, domestic violence; Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 149, driving under suspension, reckless operation; Courtney Smith, 29, 520 Haig St., domestic violence.

