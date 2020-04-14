• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings
Kevin Moore Jr., 27, 1004 Sunday St., domestic violence; Nathaniel Long, 37, 1939 E. Second St., theft; Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, domestic violence; Matthew Corbin, 56, Deshler, misconduct at an emergency, drug paraphernalia; Crystal Dotson, 35, 2167 Royal Palm, domestic violence; Codie Shirk, 30, 16413 County Road 149, driving under suspension, reckless operation; Courtney Smith, 29, 520 Haig St., domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.