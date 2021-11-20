Defiance Municipal Court

Pre-trial hearings set: Chantel Partee, 36, 676 ½ South Clinton St., domestic violence, endangering children; Kevin Osmulski, 31, Lebanon, Ind., OVI, hit/skip, speed, violation of marked lanes; Jonathan Shaffer, 37, 1936 Edgewood Drive, violation of protection order; William Couts, 41, 412 Douglas St., driving under suspension; Amanda Ross, 42, Hicksville, disorderly conduct.

Bonds forfeited: Roy Ysasaga, 70, 1717 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct ($159); second count disorderly conduct ($159).

Ethan Hauf, 22, 5125 Lakeshore Drive, disorderly conduct ($159).

Sentenced: Dwain Bigger, 42, Hicksville, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of jail; high beams, dismissed.

Emily Rosa, 39, 615 Downs St., no operator license, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Billy Hale, 41, Cloverdale, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.

Melissa Stuckey, 35, 1695 Terrawenda Drive, domestic violence, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/89 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, assessment for women who use force; Justine Kennedy, 28, 700 Kiser Road, wrong plate, $50 fine; William Harris, 26, 848 ½ King St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brandi Replogle, 38, Holgate, reckless operation off-road, $25 fine; Isabel Casarez, 25, 14037 Ohio 111, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Dillon Gasinski, 25, 14037 Ohio 111, disorderly conduct; Jayda Miler, 37, 924 Sunday St., failure to confine dog, $75 fine.

