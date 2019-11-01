• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Ibn Collins, 44, Detroit, reckless operation, second violation, $250 fine, two days jail; speed, drug abuse, dismissed.

Andrew Woenker, 27, Bryan, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Natalie Trivett, 34, Defiance, carrying concealed weapon, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine.

Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, dismissed.

Devin Richardson, 26, 825 Wayne Ave., obstructing official business, $250 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Timothy Dowd, 40, Plymouth, Ind., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.

Richard Roehrig, 51, 100 Calvin St., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; turn signal violation, no front plate, dismissed.

Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; speed, dismissed.

James Cain, 49, 1020 Perry St., signal violation, $50; following too closely, dismissed.

Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, three counts of driving under suspension; $100 fine for each count.

Dekotah Cereghin, 22, Cecil, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.

