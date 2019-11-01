• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Ibn Collins, 44, Detroit, reckless operation, second violation, $250 fine, two days jail; speed, drug abuse, dismissed.
Andrew Woenker, 27, Bryan, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession of marijuana, dismissed.
Natalie Trivett, 34, Defiance, carrying concealed weapon, $100 fine; resisting arrest, $100 fine.
Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, dismissed.
Devin Richardson, 26, 825 Wayne Ave., obstructing official business, $250 fine; criminal damaging, $100 fine; resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Timothy Dowd, 40, Plymouth, Ind., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 10 days jail suspended, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, no safety belt, dismissed.
Richard Roehrig, 51, 100 Calvin St., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; turn signal violation, no front plate, dismissed.
Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; speed, dismissed.
James Cain, 49, 1020 Perry St., signal violation, $50; following too closely, dismissed.
Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, three counts of driving under suspension; $100 fine for each count.
Dekotah Cereghin, 22, Cecil, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.