• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearing: Cameron Butler, 34, 1001 Sunday St., criminal damaging; David Brummett, 29, 03550 County Road 230, domestic violence; Andrew McMahan, 44, 1027 Madison Ave., TPO violation; William Couts, 38, 1608 Terrawenda Drive, driving under suspension; Ryan McCullough, 34, 13536 Fullmer Road, domestic violence; Troy Whitaker, 59, 2290 Baltimore Road, disorderly conduct; Angela Jacobs, 35, 918 Riverside Ave., no dog tag; Shallus Beatty, 25, 06909 Ohio 66, OVI, driving under suspension, reckless operation, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia; John Vogel, 56, 28280 Pleasant Bend Road, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, no alcohol/drugs, no contact with victim; Justin Travis, 31, Malinta, driving under suspension, speed; Joseph Robinson, 37, 195 Rosewood Ave., menacing/stalking, telecommunications harassment.
Forfeiting bond: Anthony Roberts, 45, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct.
Sentenced: Sharon Grond, 55, 109 Widmer St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Tyler Fowler, 23, Toledo, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; Arianna Campos, 21, 243 Gray St., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Chelsea Mason, 28, 21413 Powers Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Megan Hanes, 29, 907 Holgate Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jonathan Russ, 24, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $40 fine.
