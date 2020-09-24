• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Schoeff Jr., 22, Lima, domestic violence; Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, driving under suspension; Thomas Santos, 45, 1003 Harrison Ave., OVI-2, failure to control; Christopher Ellison, 46, 21913 Roehrig Road, OVI-1; Nicole Richardson, 34, 1246 Myrna St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, two counts of theft, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana; Morgan Boger, 24, Bryan, obstructing business, five counts of cruelty to a companion animal, five counts of abandoning animals; Paul Cape, 44, Bryan, obstructing business, five counts of cruelty to a companion animal, five counts of abandoning animals; Brenden Parker, 19, 1575 Westgate Drive, domestic violence; Sohail Kahn, 32, Indianapolis, no operator's license; James Waldman, 74, 520 Clinton St., theft; Bailey Malosh, 21, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct.
Forfeiting bonds: Travis Griffith, 34, 308 Powell St., failure to control ($125); Kay Oehler, 28, 1058 Holgate Ave., failure to control ($125); James Shock, 78, 1288 Brynwyck Court, failure to confine a dog ($125); Devin Weisenburger, 29, 23704 Watson Road, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Sentenced: Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, failure to register, no fine; Jesse Kaiser, 24, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine;Julian Delano, 22, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; Tiarra Johnson, 37, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jonathan Albritton, 19, Bryan, reckless operation, $150 fine; expired plates, $159 fine; no seat belt, no fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.