• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Michael Schoeff Jr., 22, Lima, domestic violence; Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, driving under suspension; Thomas Santos, 45, 1003 Harrison Ave., OVI-2, failure to control; Christopher Ellison, 46, 21913 Roehrig Road, OVI-1; Nicole Richardson, 34, 1246 Myrna St., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Brooke Champada, 28, Bryan, two counts of theft, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana; Morgan Boger, 24, Bryan, obstructing business, five counts of cruelty to a companion animal, five counts of abandoning animals; Paul Cape, 44, Bryan, obstructing business, five counts of cruelty to a companion animal, five counts of abandoning animals; Brenden Parker, 19, 1575 Westgate Drive, domestic violence; Sohail Kahn, 32, Indianapolis, no operator's license; James Waldman, 74, 520 Clinton St., theft; Bailey Malosh, 21, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct.

Forfeiting bonds: Travis Griffith, 34, 308 Powell St., failure to control ($125); Kay Oehler, 28, 1058 Holgate Ave., failure to control ($125); James Shock, 78, 1288 Brynwyck Court, failure to confine a dog ($125); Devin Weisenburger, 29, 23704 Watson Road, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Sentenced: Devion Lee, 28, Montpelier, failure to register, no fine; Jesse Kaiser, 24, Sherwood, disorderly conduct, $50 fine;Julian Delano, 22, Anderson, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine; Tiarra Johnson, 37, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Jonathan Albritton, 19, Bryan, reckless operation, $150 fine; expired plates, $159 fine; no seat belt, no fine.

Load comments