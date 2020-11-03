Defiance Municipal Court

Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, appeared on a burglary charge, a second-degree felony. Hines waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court.

Set for pre-trial hearings: Tyler Breen, 28, Napoleon, OVI, no operator’s license, no headlights, possession of drugs, drug abuse of less than 100 grams; Andrew McMahan, 45, 1027 Madison Ave., violation of a temporary protection order, bond set at $1,500 with a 10% cash allowance; Marchell Wright, 21, Mua, theft; Lois Moore, 69, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Billy Bump, 50, 1723 Cimarron Lane, driving under suspension; Matthew Marroquin, 38, 419 Franklin St., OVI, speed; Christopher Speelman, 52, Paulding, OVI, obstructing, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct; Gamali Arce, 33, 1628 Terrawenda Drive, failure to confine a dog; Tyler Daly, 20, Hicksville, driving under suspension, fictitious plates; Jeffrey Bailey, 41, 20016 Switzer Road, violation while being passed; Logan Hasch, 21, 15732 Main St., criminal damaging; Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, criminal trespassing.

Forfeiting bonds: Liza Carpenter, 20, Mark Center, failure to confine a dog ($175); Brianna Bowley, 22, 713 Kentner St., failure to confine a dog($125); Tabitha Kent, 25, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to apply for a dog license ($152).

Sentenced: Malachi Tracy, 18, 22533 Bowman Road, failure to display plates, $50 fine; Margaret Scott, 69, 435 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $35 fine; Susan Brunswick, 58, 1983 Jefferson Ave., theft, 2 days jail; Jimmy Grubb, 50, Hicksville, pedestrian walking on the road, $25 fine; Cyrus Siebeneck, 18, 13479 Dohoney Road, failure to stop for a school bus, $100 fine; Laura Lewallen, 24, Montpelier, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Brandalyn McMahan, 38, 739 Westwood Drive, criminal trespassing, $150 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Maria Resendez, 23, Bryan, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Peggy Furrow, 49, Bryan, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Bill Cain, 78, 04566 Carpenter Road, menacing by stalking, 20 days jail; Martha Ramirez, 44, 574 Defiance Crossing, railroad violation, $75 fine.

Joe Garcia, 56, Stryker, theft, $100 fine, 2 days jail (shoplifter’s alternate course); compliance to theft, dismissed.

Andrea Hicks, 31, 5116 Lakeshore Road, driving under suspension, $150 fine; fictitious registration, $50 fine

Alexander Henry, 20, 4333 E. Rolling Meadows Blvd., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program, one-year license suspension; assured cleared distance, dismissed.

Charles Harris, 25, 24840 Mekus Road, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog $25 fine.

Dana Treesh, 38, Latty, driving under suspension, $100 fine; improper lights, no fine.

Esiquel Ramirez, 59, 708 Alton St., criminal trespassing, $150 fine suspended; persistent disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 1 day jail.

Coby Sanders, 19, Cincinnati, operating a vehicle/underage consumption, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 90-day license suspension; no operator’s license, $100 fine; underage consumption, $150 fine.

Robert Weitzel, 29, Montpelier, OVI, $400 fine, 5 days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; no operator’s license, $100 fine; unlawful plates, $50 fine; drug paraphernalia, $50 fine.

