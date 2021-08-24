Defiance Municipal Court

Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153, appeared on a burglary charge, a third-degree felony. Dennison waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue. Dennison also appeared on a misdemeanor assault charge that was transferred to common pleas with the burglary charge.

Joseph Smith, 63, 1717 Kiowa Court, appeared on charges of corrupt drugs, a second-degree felony, abduction, a third-degree felony, and weapon on disability, a third-degree felony. Smith waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Smith also appeared on misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and a weapon under intoxication. Those charges were transferred to common pleas court with the felony charges.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Amos Yoder, 63, Hicksville, OVI, drug paraphernalia; Saul Hernandez Gomez, 25, Hicksville, OVI, no operator’s license, equipment regulation; Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., OVI, temporary permit; Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, speed, safety belt; Kyle Vaughn, 32, Evansport, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to control; Santos Organista, 48, 616 Hopkins St., OVI, speed; Timothy Boroff, 31, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, driving under suspension; Justin Johnson, 45, 924 Sunday St., dangerous dog VI; Bailey Slusser, 40, 35 Main St., assault; Tre Vasquez, 24, 1218 Myrna St., telecommunication harassment; Shana Hahn, 32, 325 Fifth St., inciting violence; Tyler Jasso, 19, Hicksville, theft, tampering with a traffic control device; Josh Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., falsification; Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, OVi-2, lanes of travel, open container; Travis Couts, 22, 312 Highland St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jacob Garcia, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI-1, speed, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., criminal damaging, vehicle trespassing; Caroline Reinking-Brtva, 33, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, domestic violence; George Adkins, 33, 1445 Terrawenda Drive, OVI-1, failure to yield, no safety belt, exhaust violation, no child restraint, child endangerment with a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Angel Castaneda, 23, 65 Lakeview Drive, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Eric Boyce, 44, Bryan, OVI-1, exhaust violation, no safety belt; Julius Pineiro, 21, Waterloo, Ind., theft, tampering with a traffic control device; Caleb Tenwalde, 31, 24880 County Road 10, OVI-1, expired registration.

Forfeiting bonds: Thomas Crago, 49, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Joseph Daly, 52, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($150); Brandon Bortel, 30, Monclova, failure to confine a dog ($150); Montana Crago, 46, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Kevin McCann, 35, 6625 Moser Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Kolby Bidlack, 20, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., possession of marijuana ($250); Wynter Tressler, 20, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., possession of marijuana ($250).

Sentenced: James Ripke, 47, 496 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Marvin Fockler, 64, 819 Nicholas, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Ashley Riley, 34, Toledo, temporary permit; Rogelio Benavides, 52, 261 Gray St., failure to confine a dog, $150 fine; Trevor Gross, 30, Antwerp, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; Jeffrey Deblaere Jr., 31, 624 Summit St., confining a vicious dog, $100 fine; Aaron Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, failure to confine a dog, $150 fine suspended.

Brandon Gibson, 34, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Mendivil Hernandez Alvarez, 18, 637 Riverside Ave., no operator’s license; Harley Miner, 25, 12100 Whetstone Road, reckless operation; Lisa Flores, 50, 1033 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine suspended; Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, while intoxicated, $100 fine; Gilberto Martinez V, 61, 1803 Elmwood Drive, theft, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended.

