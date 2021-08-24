Defiance Municipal Court
Jeffrey Dennison, 47, 16211 County Road 153, appeared on a burglary charge, a third-degree felony. Dennison waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue. Dennison also appeared on a misdemeanor assault charge that was transferred to common pleas with the burglary charge.
Joseph Smith, 63, 1717 Kiowa Court, appeared on charges of corrupt drugs, a second-degree felony, abduction, a third-degree felony, and weapon on disability, a third-degree felony. Smith waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Smith also appeared on misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and a weapon under intoxication. Those charges were transferred to common pleas court with the felony charges.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Amos Yoder, 63, Hicksville, OVI, drug paraphernalia; Saul Hernandez Gomez, 25, Hicksville, OVI, no operator’s license, equipment regulation; Christopher Hoellrich, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., OVI, temporary permit; Aldina Samardzic-Husidic, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., driving under suspension, speed, safety belt; Kyle Vaughn, 32, Evansport, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to control; Santos Organista, 48, 616 Hopkins St., OVI, speed; Timothy Boroff, 31, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, driving under suspension; Justin Johnson, 45, 924 Sunday St., dangerous dog VI; Bailey Slusser, 40, 35 Main St., assault; Tre Vasquez, 24, 1218 Myrna St., telecommunication harassment; Shana Hahn, 32, 325 Fifth St., inciting violence; Tyler Jasso, 19, Hicksville, theft, tampering with a traffic control device; Josh Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., falsification; Gabriel Valle, 45, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, OVi-2, lanes of travel, open container; Travis Couts, 22, 312 Highland St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Jacob Garcia, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI-1, speed, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., criminal damaging, vehicle trespassing; Caroline Reinking-Brtva, 33, 5112 Lake Shore Drive, domestic violence; George Adkins, 33, 1445 Terrawenda Drive, OVI-1, failure to yield, no safety belt, exhaust violation, no child restraint, child endangerment with a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Angel Castaneda, 23, 65 Lakeview Drive, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Eric Boyce, 44, Bryan, OVI-1, exhaust violation, no safety belt; Julius Pineiro, 21, Waterloo, Ind., theft, tampering with a traffic control device; Caleb Tenwalde, 31, 24880 County Road 10, OVI-1, expired registration.
Forfeiting bonds: Thomas Crago, 49, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Joseph Daly, 52, Hicksville, disorderly conduct ($150); Brandon Bortel, 30, Monclova, failure to confine a dog ($150); Montana Crago, 46, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Kevin McCann, 35, 6625 Moser Road, failure to confine a dog ($125); Kolby Bidlack, 20, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., possession of marijuana ($250); Wynter Tressler, 20, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., possession of marijuana ($250).
Sentenced: James Ripke, 47, 496 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Marvin Fockler, 64, 819 Nicholas, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Ashley Riley, 34, Toledo, temporary permit; Rogelio Benavides, 52, 261 Gray St., failure to confine a dog, $150 fine; Trevor Gross, 30, Antwerp, theft, $100 fine, two days jail; Matthew Rednour, 42, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine suspended, 30-days jail suspended; Jeffrey Deblaere Jr., 31, 624 Summit St., confining a vicious dog, $100 fine; Aaron Powell, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, failure to confine a dog, $150 fine suspended.
Brandon Gibson, 34, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Mendivil Hernandez Alvarez, 18, 637 Riverside Ave., no operator’s license; Harley Miner, 25, 12100 Whetstone Road, reckless operation; Lisa Flores, 50, 1033 Harrison Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine suspended; Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, while intoxicated, $100 fine; Gilberto Martinez V, 61, 1803 Elmwood Drive, theft, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.