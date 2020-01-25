Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings: Christian R. Malzahn, 23, fleeing/eluding, receiving stolen property; Anthony McGuire, 40, 210 1/2 Main St., domestic violence; Calvin Magee Jr., 22, Toledo, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs, speed; Nicholas Hitchcock, 43, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Audrey Sonneberger, 26, Hicksville, failure to control; Christopher Speelman, 51, Paulding, driving under suspension; Zachary Jimenez, 27, 611 Euclid Ave., failure to yield; Chelsi Cohan, 32, 940 Washington Ave., telecommunications harassment; Kayleen Justinger, 28, 627 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Brenden Rupp, 18, 236 Chelsea Drive, assault.
Forfeiting bonds: Elizabeth Froelich, 33, Cecil, failure to confine a dog, $134; Catherine Johnson, 36, 29015 Steinmaier Road, disorderly conduct, $159; Michael McCullough, 57, 29015 Steinmaier Road, disorderly conduct, $159; Joshua Shaffer, 43, Bryan, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $159; Amanda Radel, 35, Sherwood, failure to confine a dog, $125; Kathryn Bechtold, 61, Mark Center, failure to apply for a dog license, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55.
Sentenced: John Munger Jr., 22, Toledo, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Jaden Pask, 20, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Madelyn Trefzger, 20, 24515 Elliott Road, passing a school bus, $100 fine; Andrew Hitchcock, 21, Edgerton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Justin Grapengeter, 23, 07640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ricky Daniel, 34, 173 W. Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Roberto Flores Jr., 34, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended; Michael Perez, 54, 1213 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine suspended.
Julio Hernandez, 24, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.
