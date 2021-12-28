Defiance Municipal Court

Russell Grimes, 44, 530 Degler St., appeared via video for arraignment on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He waived the right to a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to the Defiance County Common Pleas Court. The $5,000 bond was modified to own recognizance.

Pre-trial hearings set: Alberto A. Gomez, 39, 733 Westwood Drive, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Julian Hinojosa, 25, Ottawa, two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, speed, unsafe vehicle, tinted windows, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Erin Mattocks, 33, 610 Gibson St., driving on roadway; Israel Aguilar, 23, Stryker, OVI, failure to control, weapon with intoxication, firearm in motor vehicle, drug abuse; Singh Gurpreet Sr., 36, Bellerose, N.Y., violation of marked lanes.

Sentenced: Dereck Landwehr, 29, Kunkle, OVI, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, substance abuse assessment; OVI, driving under suspension, exhaust violation, all dismissed.

Kati Bauer, 23, Continental, reckless operation, $250 fine, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, six months license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days in jail; speed, dismissed.

Kaylin Bauer, 30, Ottawa, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, dismissed.

Ethan McCabe, 20, Cecil, fictitious plates, $250 fine; reckless operation, $25 fine.

Jeremy Edmonds, 41, 25581 Blanchard Road, driving under suspension, $50 fine; expired plates, $100 fine.

Anna Nusbaum, 59, Sherwood, theft, $105.76 fine, 180 days jail/178 days suspended, no similar violation and stay off the premises of Walmart for one year, complete shoplifter alternative course; Angilee Harrison, 18, Hicksville, disorderly conduct amended from domestic violence, $250 fine/$200 suspended, 30 days jail/29 days suspended, no similar violation for two years, mental health assessment; Melvin Lange, 65, 14730 Williams Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one year license suspension, no similar violation for two years, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; Gyorgyne Molnar, 52, homeless, theft, $350 fine, three days jail suspended, no similar violation for two years.

