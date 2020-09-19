Defiance Municipal Court

Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., appeared on charges of domestic violence. The case was bound over to common pleas court with a bond of $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Noah Daly, 37, Montpelier, following too close; Clay Evans, 25, 29261 Standley Road, driving under suspension; Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, crossing the yellow line; James Wallace, 32, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Steven Weisgerber, 63, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI-1, violation of marked lanes; Devyn Szabo, 27, 1103 Harrison Ave., OVI-1, obstructing a grade crossing; Philip Flores, 31, 418 E. High St., obstructing business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Dillon Freed, 26, 848 King St., telecommunication harassment; Kanesha Scott, 31, 1726 Durango Drive, endangering children; Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Antonio Mojica, 75, 1579 Westgate Ave., nuisance conditions, animal at large; Adante Warren, 25, Napoleon, disorderly conduct;

Sentenced: Larry Bell III, 21, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., failure to control, $25 fine;Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Whitney Rudder, 32, 5113 Havenwood Ave., possession of drug instruments, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Allayah Coats, 19, 517 Tiedeman Ave., reckless operation, $100 fine; Jaden Shy, 20, Stryker, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Zachariah Emerson, 19, Saginaw, Mich., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Alisha Underwood, 28, 809 Deatrick St., theft without consent, $250 fine, two days jail; Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., possession of a prescription drug, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Mary Hiler, 51, 21266 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Dwight Gilbert Jr., 53, 1112 Perry St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 4 days jail;

Ashley Grond, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to comply, $500 fine suspended, seven days jail.

Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-3, $1,000 fine, 60 days jail, 5-year license suspension, vehicle forfeited; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 1-year class-7 license suspension; speed, $55 fine.

David Gomez, 55, Bryan, OVi, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; passing without assured clear distance, dismissed.

Alec Murphy, 22, Continental, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed.

Brandon Leininger, 33, 13352 Dohoney Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Lacy Harter, 28, 530 Degler St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $35 fine.

Timothy Beatty, 35, 626 Sierra Way, aggravated menacing, dismissed; telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, one day jail.

Kelly Melioli, 60, 7640 Ohio 15, five counts of attempting to commit an offense, $500 fine suspended.

Jennifer Davis, 33, 830 Riverside Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

William Owens, 40, Holgate, physical control, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Ethan Greenwalt, 19, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $250 fine, 10-days jail.

