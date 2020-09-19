Defiance Municipal Court
Donald Lester, 48, 534 Degler St., appeared on charges of domestic violence. The case was bound over to common pleas court with a bond of $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Noah Daly, 37, Montpelier, following too close; Clay Evans, 25, 29261 Standley Road, driving under suspension; Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, crossing the yellow line; James Wallace, 32, 1221 Ayersville Ave., driving under suspension; Steven Weisgerber, 63, 360 Rosewood Ave., OVI-1, violation of marked lanes; Devyn Szabo, 27, 1103 Harrison Ave., OVI-1, obstructing a grade crossing; Philip Flores, 31, 418 E. High St., obstructing business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Dillon Freed, 26, 848 King St., telecommunication harassment; Kanesha Scott, 31, 1726 Durango Drive, endangering children; Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Antonio Mojica, 75, 1579 Westgate Ave., nuisance conditions, animal at large; Adante Warren, 25, Napoleon, disorderly conduct;
Sentenced: Larry Bell III, 21, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., failure to control, $25 fine;Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Whitney Rudder, 32, 5113 Havenwood Ave., possession of drug instruments, $500 fine suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Allayah Coats, 19, 517 Tiedeman Ave., reckless operation, $100 fine; Jaden Shy, 20, Stryker, assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Zachariah Emerson, 19, Saginaw, Mich., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Alisha Underwood, 28, 809 Deatrick St., theft without consent, $250 fine, two days jail; Cory Horn, 49, Auburn, Ind., possession of a prescription drug, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Mary Hiler, 51, 21266 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Dwight Gilbert Jr., 53, 1112 Perry St., domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, 4 days jail;
Ashley Grond, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to comply, $500 fine suspended, seven days jail.
Jonathan Gurwell, 50, Ney, OVI-3, $1,000 fine, 60 days jail, 5-year license suspension, vehicle forfeited; driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail, 1-year class-7 license suspension; speed, $55 fine.
David Gomez, 55, Bryan, OVi, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; passing without assured clear distance, dismissed.
Alec Murphy, 22, Continental, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed; no seat belt, dismissed.
Brandon Leininger, 33, 13352 Dohoney Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Lacy Harter, 28, 530 Degler St., drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $35 fine.
Timothy Beatty, 35, 626 Sierra Way, aggravated menacing, dismissed; telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, one day jail.
Kelly Melioli, 60, 7640 Ohio 15, five counts of attempting to commit an offense, $500 fine suspended.
Jennifer Davis, 33, 830 Riverside Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $75 fine; failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.
William Owens, 40, Holgate, physical control, $100 fine, 30 days jail suspended; marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Katelyn Muzy, 26, 700 Kiser Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Ethan Greenwalt, 19, Hicksville, no operator's license, $100 fine; failure to control, $25 fine; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $250 fine, 10-days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.