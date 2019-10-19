• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
John Black, 48, Sherwood, appeared on three charges of menacing, all third-degree misdemeanors. His case was continued to Monday. He also appeared on charges of disrupting public service and assault, both fourth-degree felonies. His case was continued to Oct. 31. An attorney was appointed. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., appeared on charges of abduction and domestic violence. His cases were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond was continued.
Pre-trial hearing set: Jennifer Howe, 45, Defiance, theft; Rachel Mendez, 49, Indianapolis, OVI, speed, child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Barbara Turnure, 57, Sharon, Conn., physical control; Mary Hiler, 50, 21266 Ohio 18, OVI (third offense), open container; Donald Mitchell Jr., 53, 1607 Darbyshire Dr., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, two counts failure to confine a dog; Mykhaylo Fedorenko, 40, Sterling Heights, Mich., speed.
Forfeiting bonds: Christy Frost, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog $125.
Sentenced: Jerry Kenton Mills, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, one day jail; Coty White, 32, 08324 Domersville Road, speed, $150 fine; Nicholas Colburn, 30, 733 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $50 fine; Marlon Moore, 30, 102 East St., assault, $250 fine, five days jail; Danny Parks, 45, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dominick Pickles, 20, 530 Degler St., U-turn, $25 fine.
Joey Butcher, 58, 711 Stratton St., failure to apply for a dog license, $50 fine; failure to confine a dog, $50 fine.
Lucas Tracy, 21, Melrose, OVI, $375 fine; violation of marked lanes, $50 fine.
Hannah Tunis, 31, 500 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Gary Mann, 26, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $75 fine; possession of marijuana, $75 fine, contraband destroyed; speed, $50 fine.
Jacy Barnwell, 27, Cecil, OVI, $375 fine, one-year license suspension; open container, $50 fine.
Donald Doan, 29, 310 W. First St., failure to apply for a dog license, $50 fine; failure to confine a dog, $50 fine.
Douglas Bair, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
Found not guilty: Kathleen March, 56, Continental, improper right turn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.