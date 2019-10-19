• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

John Black, 48, Sherwood, appeared on three charges of menacing, all third-degree misdemeanors. His case was continued to Monday. He also appeared on charges of disrupting public service and assault, both fourth-degree felonies. His case was continued to Oct. 31. An attorney was appointed. Bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., appeared on charges of abduction and domestic violence. His cases were bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. His $150,000 bond was continued.

Pre-trial hearing set: Jennifer Howe, 45, Defiance, theft; Rachel Mendez, 49, Indianapolis, OVI, speed, child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Barbara Turnure, 57, Sharon, Conn., physical control; Mary Hiler, 50, 21266 Ohio 18, OVI (third offense), open container; Donald Mitchell Jr., 53, 1607 Darbyshire Dr., resisting arrest, disorderly conduct; Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, two counts failure to confine a dog; Mykhaylo Fedorenko, 40, Sterling Heights, Mich., speed.

Forfeiting bonds: Christy Frost, 44, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog $125.

Sentenced: Jerry Kenton Mills, 27, Hicksville, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, one day jail; Coty White, 32, 08324 Domersville Road, speed, $150 fine; Nicholas Colburn, 30, 733 Summit St., failure to confine a dog, $50 fine; Marlon Moore, 30, 102 East St., assault, $250 fine, five days jail; Danny Parks, 45, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Dominick Pickles, 20, 530 Degler St., U-turn, $25 fine.

Joey Butcher, 58, 711 Stratton St., failure to apply for a dog license, $50 fine; failure to confine a dog, $50 fine.

Lucas Tracy, 21, Melrose, OVI, $375 fine; violation of marked lanes, $50 fine.

Hannah Tunis, 31, 500 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $150 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Gary Mann, 26, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $75 fine; possession of marijuana, $75 fine, contraband destroyed; speed, $50 fine.

Jacy Barnwell, 27, Cecil, OVI, $375 fine, one-year license suspension; open container, $50 fine.

Donald Doan, 29, 310 W. First St., failure to apply for a dog license, $50 fine; failure to confine a dog, $50 fine.

Douglas Bair, 35, Bryan, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.

Found not guilty: Kathleen March, 56, Continental, improper right turn.

Load comments