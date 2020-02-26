Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: Charles Ratcliff, 45, no permanent address, possession of drugs, corruption with drugs; Samantha Bussing, 33, 24428 Bowman Road, failure to yield to a public safety vehicle; Ayumi Fujita, 34, Bryan, passing a school bus; George Kalesperis, 73, Evart, following too closely; John Miller, 86, Continental, failure to control; Cynthia Ripke, 46, Oakwood, display of plates; William Sharp, 51, 15755 Main Street, OVI, driving under suspension, OVI, driving under suspension, crossing the yellow line; Rusty Runnells, 28, Ney, driving under suspension; Kristin Beatty, 32, 700 Kiser Road, failure to control; Alexander Estrada, 21, 1776 Greenhouse Ave., leaving the scene, speed, failure to control; Kim Fitch, 59, Logan, continuous lanes; Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, improper turn; Justin Lantow, 31, Bryan, possession of criminal tools, criminal trespassing, two counts of theft; Megan Miller, 30, Bryan, possession of criminal tools, two counts of theft, criminal trespassing; Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog; Samantha Carnahan, 28, 302 Aspen Terrace, OVI-2, OVI-2 refusal, lanes of travel, no safety belt, no child restraint, no child restraint; endangering children; Anthony Parcher, 28, Hicksville, criminal damaging; Shawn Carnahan, 34, Oakwood, OVI, OVI refusal; yield sign, no seat belt, exhaust violation.

Forfeiting bonds: Ruth Parsons, 54, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Amy Philquist, 21, 530 Haig St., no operator's license, $100 fine; Heather Bakowski, 26, Melrose, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joseph Farmer, 39, 08649 Ashpacher road, drug abuse, $150 fine; Austen Riter, 20, Bryan, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Jennifer Gonzalez, 37, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Nora Ruiz, 44, 484 Pontiac Drive, non-compliance suspension, $100 fine; Chelsea Mason, 29, 21413 Powers Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Justin Jennings, 25, 613 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Teresa Storms-Cooper, 24, Napoleon, possession of controlled substance, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Chad Morris, 43, 940 Washington Ave., failure to confine a dog, $75 fine.

Juan Flores Davila, 22, Fort Wayne, no operator's license, $100 fine; following too closely, $25 fine.

James May, 57, 828 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine, fictitious registration, $50 fine.

Austin Owens, 21, Sherwood, criminal damaging, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; assured cleared distance, $25 fine.

