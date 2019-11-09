• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
John Chapman, 36, Ney, appeared on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St., appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. His case was continued to Tuesday. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10 percent cash allowance. Daenens was arrested in connection with a burglary on Moser Road on Wednesday.
Kayla Hahn, 21, Lyons, appeared on a charge of burglary, a fourth-degree felony. Her case was continued to Tuesday. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Hahn was arrested in connection with a burglary on Moser Road on Wednesday.
Jason Pineda, 29, Chicago, waived extradition to Butler County, Pa., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. He was made available for release to the authorities of Butler County, where there was a warrant.
Pre-trial hearing set: Juan Cardenas, 63, Naperville, Ill., possession of drug instruments; Adam Mason, 21, 828 Karnes Ave., domestic violence; William Matos, 42, Fort Wayne, possession of drug instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia; Anthony Almanza, 29, 624 Henry St., OVI (second offense), violation marked lanes; Lee Boggs Jr., 48, 23899 Road A, OVI, marked lanes; Emily Bowen, 33, Bryan, wrongful entrustment; Tiffany Guynes, 29, Toledo, driving under suspension, speed; Michelle Suman, 52, 216 Catalina Drive, OVI, speed; Emily Bowen, 33, Bryan, three counts of endangering children; Derek Riter, 32, 22595 Schultz Road, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/drugs, no safety belt.
Forfeiting bonds: Randall Vukdinovich, 45, 14386 Karnes Road, failure to apply for a dog license, $125; failure to confine a dog, $55.
Dismissed: Krystal Davis, 27, Fort Wayne, no operator's license.
Sentenced: Don Mitchell, 53, 1607 Darbyshire Drive, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Jamie Hernandez, 44, 1033 Ottawa Ave., violation of temporary protection order, $100 fine, 46 days jail; James Monroe, 35, Oakwood, reckless operation, $50 fine; Sage Black, 19, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Brandon John, 31, West Unity, carrying a concealed weapon, $250 fine; Terrell Carter, 20, Detroit, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Juanito Castillo, 19, Bryan, underage consumption, $500 fine, 90 days jail; Alesa Swift, 24, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Monica Valentine, 33, Napoleon, OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; no tail lights, $25 fine; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Jacob Flores, 23, 240 Ruth Ann Drive, OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed without costs.
Henry Brown, 22, 238 Greer St., OVI, $400 fine, three days jail, one year-license suspension; high beams, $25 fine.
Troy Rupp, 47, 1571 Westgate Drive, physical control, $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, unsafe vehicle, dismissed.
Aaron Pipes, 40, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.
