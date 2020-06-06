• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Hitchcock waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Pre-trial hearings, Dylan Bush-Allan, 22, West Unity, resisting arrest; Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., criminal damaging, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct; Rick Metz, 54, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana; Nicholas Frasier, 35, Bryan, reckless operation; Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension; Carlos Marroquin, 41, 1056 South Clinton St., driving under suspension; Jennifer Howe, 46, Holgate, criminal trespassing; Zachary Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., assured cleared distance, driving under suspension; Roger Starr, 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Samantha Adkins, 32, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension; Justin Alvarado, 25, 1541 Westgate Drive, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., domestic violence; Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., physical control; Alexander Henry, 20, 4333 E. Rolling Meadows, OVI-1, assured cleared distance; Jay Stuckey, 55, West Unity, OVI-3, unsafe vehicle;

Forfeiting bonds: James Berry, 56, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Julie Grimm, 26, 496 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Amanda Ross, 41, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55).

Dismissed: Prince Porter, 29, 1543 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension, dismissed without costs.

Sentenced: Jaden Pask, 20, Hicksville, menacing, $50 fine; Dillon Gasinski, 24, 414 Juliet St., continuous lines/lane, $25 fine; Brenda Layman, 63, 27844 Hagy Road, driving under suspension, $25 fine; Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 45, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., continuous line/lane, $50 fine; George Singer, 37, 727 Harrison Ave., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Bradley Willoughby, 36, Paulding, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, no fine; Robert Wagner, 40, 25898 Bowman Road, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, one day jail; Matthew Carlisle, 28, 1813 Wildwood Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.

Pauline Curtis, 53, Sherwood, obstructing official business, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.

Chelsea Lopez, 28, 913 Greenbriar Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.

Jennifer Howe, 46, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; stop sign violation, no fine.

