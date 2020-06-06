• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 S. Clinton St., appeared on a domestic violence charge, a fourth-degree felony. Hitchcock waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Pre-trial hearings, Dylan Bush-Allan, 22, West Unity, resisting arrest; Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., criminal damaging, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct; Rick Metz, 54, Hicksville, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana; Nicholas Frasier, 35, Bryan, reckless operation; Zachery Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension; Carlos Marroquin, 41, 1056 South Clinton St., driving under suspension; Jennifer Howe, 46, Holgate, criminal trespassing; Zachary Davis, 31, 1114 Ottawa Ave., assured cleared distance, driving under suspension; Roger Starr, 36, Napoleon, driving under suspension; Samantha Adkins, 32, 1777 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension; Justin Alvarado, 25, 1541 Westgate Drive, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Ashtyn Aden, 23, 1031 Wilhelm St., domestic violence; Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., physical control; Alexander Henry, 20, 4333 E. Rolling Meadows, OVI-1, assured cleared distance; Jay Stuckey, 55, West Unity, OVI-3, unsafe vehicle;
Forfeiting bonds: James Berry, 56, 625 Wayne Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Julie Grimm, 26, 496 Pontiac Drive, disorderly conduct ($159); Amanda Ross, 41, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license ($150), failure to confine a dog ($55), failure to apply for a dog license ($55), failure to confine a dog ($55).
Dismissed: Prince Porter, 29, 1543 S. Jackson St., driving under suspension, dismissed without costs.
Sentenced: Jaden Pask, 20, Hicksville, menacing, $50 fine; Dillon Gasinski, 24, 414 Juliet St., continuous lines/lane, $25 fine; Brenda Layman, 63, 27844 Hagy Road, driving under suspension, $25 fine; Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 45, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., continuous line/lane, $50 fine; George Singer, 37, 727 Harrison Ave., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Bradley Willoughby, 36, Paulding, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, no fine; Robert Wagner, 40, 25898 Bowman Road, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, one day jail; Matthew Carlisle, 28, 1813 Wildwood Drive, disorderly conduct, $50 fine.
Pauline Curtis, 53, Sherwood, obstructing official business, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.
Chelsea Lopez, 28, 913 Greenbriar Lane, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no seat belt, $30 fine.
Jennifer Howe, 46, Holgate, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; stop sign violation, no fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.