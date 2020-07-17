Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearings: Billy Buriel, 41, 2 Mirival Lane, domestic violence; Carlos Harris, 21, Napoleon, violation of a temporary protection order; Travis Shell, 38, Nashville, Tenn., domestic violence; Elizabeth Schroeder, 46, 703 Stratton Ave., reckless operation; Kyle Lehman, 43, Cloverdale, OVI-1, continuous line/lane; Raymond Meza, 31, 808 Jefferson Ave., OVI-1, no lighted lights; Ned Warner, 73, disorderly conduct; Jackie McCoy, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., possession of drug instrument; Christopher Rhoden, 28, 1033 Riverside Ave., theft; Wyatt Whalen, 19, Franklin, OVI-1, squealing tires, underage person, endangering children, open container, reckless operation; Tyler Smith, 29, 304 Northfield Ave., driving under suspension, no plate light, drug paraphernalia; Michael Vanderpool, 30, endangering children; Jordan Vaughan, 22, Hicksville, endangering children; Tina Calvin, 54, Butler, Ind., driving under suspension, speed; Garret Eutsler, 22, 8965 Ashpacher Road, OVI-1, failure to control; Alex Kinstle, 20, 1455 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, speed;
Forfeiting bonds: Isaac Miller, 36, 618 Ravine Ave., disorderly conduct ($159); Todd Osborn, 54, 739 Harrison St., disorderly conduct ($159); Eric Garcia, 30, 1537 Terrawanda Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Mark Willitzer, 60, 721 Thurston St., failure to confine a dog ($125);
Sentenced: Billy Buriel, 41, 2 Mirival Lane, drug abuse, $150 fine; Jackie McCoy, 34, 844 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; Jack Harter, 26, 1561 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Karol Amador, 57, 1033 Karnes Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, no fine; Christopher Rhoden, 28, 1033 Riverside Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Martin Guajardo Jr., 72, 412 Highland Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, no fine; Najah Martin, 19, Van Wert, drug abuse, $150 fine; Nicole Bradbury, 20, Paulding, underage consumption, $500 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Jake Schooley, 43, Hicksville, fireworks, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Jesus Orona, 57, Sherwood, failure to control, $25 fine; Rachael Meyer, 27, 14650 Power Dam Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Phillip Gessner Jr., 35, 253 Corwin St., criminal damaging, $100 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Kelly Bany, 43, 360 Rosewood Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Skyler Grosenbacher, 23, 1009 Greenbrier Lane, domestic violence, $250 fine suspended, 3-days jail; John Sanchez, 62, 740 Harrison Ave., theft, $500 fine suspended, 2-days jail; Jace Vining, 18, Convoy, underage consumption, $500 fine, 90-days jail; Estevan Garcia Jr., 71, 509 Elbert St., criminal mischief, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Travis Shell, 38, Nashville, Tenn., assault, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Jarren Salisbury, 26, 700 Kiser Road, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended, 6-month license suspension.
Ashley Cole, 30, 6909 N. Ohio 66, public indecency, dismissed;possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; criminal damaging, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Joseph Shiple, 57, Ney, conceal carry weapon, dismissed; aggravated menacing, $100 fine, 6-days jail; resisting arrest, $500 fine suspended, 90-days jail suspended; criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 30-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, possession of criminal tools, $500 fine suspended, 180-days jail suspended; theft, $500 fine , suspended, 10-days jail; theft, dismissed; criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Seth Bailey, 26, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; expired plates, no fine.
Daquarious Jones, Saginaw, Mich., obstructing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine.
Cory Estes, 30, 889 Circle Drive, OVI-1, $375 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program), 1-year license suspension; no valid operator's license, $100 fine suspended; continuous line/lanes, no fine.
