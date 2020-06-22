Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: Logan Dickerson, 24, 1048 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension.
Forfeiting bonds: Donna Gile, 40, Bryan, disorderly conduct ($159); Helen Rowe, 54, 425 Rulf St., failure to confine a dog ($150).
Sentenced: Jalya Murphy, 25, Toledo, drug abuse, $150 fine; Linda Urbina, 63, 839 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine.
Dustin Baker, 29, Edgerton, providing false information, $100 fine suspended; possession of more than one turkey, $100 fine suspended.
Hunter Dennis, 21, Montpelier, possession of more than one turkey, $100 fine suspended; no valid permit, $100 fine suspended.
