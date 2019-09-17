• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Rebecca Reed, 48, New London, appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She waived a preliminary hearing and her case was bound over to Defiance Common Pleas Court. Her bond was continued.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Suzette Lavon, 52, 4104 Timberland Drive, seven counts of prohibition concerning companion animals; Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlne Drive, seven counts of prohibition concerning companion animals; Michael Mansfield, 38, Fort Wayne, violation of temporary protection order.

Forfeiting bonds: Scott Bergman, 53, 4308 Rolling Meadows Blvd., failure to apply for dog license (second violation), $175, failure to confine dog (second violation), $105; Randy Post, 55, Hicksville, failure to apply for dog license, $125, failure to confine dog, $55.

Sentenced: Brittney Lasley, 35, 16407 Ohio 15, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; William Reed, 48, Mark Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Linda Franklin, 41, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Maryfrancis Stanford, 37, Taylor, Mich., drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.

Timnothy Boroff, 29, 912 Fourth St., aggravated menacing, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail.

Juan Mejia Imul, 27, Hicksville, OVI, $500 fine, six days jail; no operator's license, marked lanes, dismissed.

Isaac Munoz, 43, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine; expired plates, court costs only.

Load comments