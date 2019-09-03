• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Pre-trial hearing set: Alan Deetz, 32, Bryan, drug paraphernalia/marijuana; Nicholas Larkin, 35, 1394 Jackson Ave., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damaging; William Borck II, 35, McClure, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, driving under suspension; Troy Rupp, 46, 1571 Westgate Drive, OVI, driving under suspension, unsafe vehicle.
Dismissed: Nicholas Larkin, 35, 1394 Jackson Ave., rape, dismissed from municipal court due to his indictment by Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Forfeiting bonds: Mirashia Davis, 19, 653 Martin St., two counts of failure to confine dog, $125 first count, $55 second count; Sarah Nagel, 41, 01513 County Road 25, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Aaron Garrett, 34, Montpelier, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Devin Richardson, 25, 934 Washington Ave., assault, $100 fine; Janice Romero, 25, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Garrett Paxton, 21, 23477 Flory Road, 103 mph in a 55 mph zone, $150 fine; David Ysasaga, 66, 1717 Hopkins St., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $150 fine; Kimberely Billings, 51, 2321 Riviera Road, nuisance, $150.
Trenida Camareno, 41, 26841 Slusser Road, OVI, $750 fine, 10 days jail; continuous line/lanes, dismissed; failure to display plates, dismissed.
Shane Jasso, 35, Hicksville, OVI, dismissed; exhaust violation, $25 fine.
