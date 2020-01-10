Defiance Municipal Court

Kelsey Adams, 23, Paulding, appeared via video on a third probation violation. A jail sentence of 144 days was reimposed on the original charge of theft.

Mallory Sweinhagen, 20, 14704 Ohio 111, appeared via video on a fifth probation violation. A jail sentence of 122 days was reimposed on the original charge of theft.

Issa Wiggins, 1058 Holgate Ave., appeared via video to waive a Rule 4 hearing (arrest on probable cause) on a warrant out of Bowling Green Municipal Court. He became available for pick-up by Wood County authorities.

Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, appeared via video on the charges of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony; endangering children and theft, both misdemeanors. The cases were continued to today (Wednesday). Bond was set on the drug charge at $100,000 cash or surety with 10% allowed.

Trinity Marshall, 19, New Bavaria, appeared via video on the charges of trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony, and endangering children, a misdemeanor. Those cases were continued until today. Bond was set on the drug charge at $100,000 cash or surety with 10% allowed. Marshall also appeared on the charge of theft, a misdemeanor. A pre-trial was set for Jan. 28 at 10:45 a.m. with a personal recognizance bond was set.

Set for pre-trial hearing: Joshua Meyer, 26, 115 ½ Jefferson Ave., unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Tyler Smith, 28, Hicksville, driving under suspension; Billy Bump, 49, 1723 Cimarron Lane, driving under suspension; Austin McCoy, 19, New Bavaria, OVI, driving under suspension, marijuana drug paraphernalia, drug abuse; Nicole Buehrer, 27, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., petty theft; Cameron Moore, 22, 426 W. High St., theft; Kenneth Vickery, 23, 1725 Upton Ave., making false alarm, disorderly conduct with persistence; Thomas Bidwell, 28, Hicksville, four counts of failure to confine a dog, four counts of failure to register a dog.

Forfeit bond: Anthony Roberts, 45,1410 S. Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct with intoxication, $159.

Sentenced: Nicole Sparkman, 31, 514 Grover Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kristian Martens, 22, Toledo, possession of marijuana/drugs, $150 fine; Jovienn Jackson Coon, 38, Findlay, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Jeremy Williams, 44, Montpelier, attempted theft, $250 fine, two days jail.

Ashley Cole, 30, 1062 ½ Holgate Ave., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Jeffrey Collins, 24, Sarasota, Fla., possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine.

Christopher Burns, 47, Columbus, driving under suspension, $100 fine; signal violation, $25 fine.

