• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Joshua Eastes, 31, Fort Wayne, was charged with trafficking drugs, a third-degree felony. His case was continued to Sept. 11. Bond was set at $10,000.
Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon, was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Her case was continued to Sept. 11.
Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane, was charged with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. His case was continued to Sept. 11.
Danny Parks, 45, 195 W. Rosewood, was charged with driving under suspension, a misdemeanor. His case was continued to Sept. 11.
Elise Sharp, 33, Napoleon, was charged with theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Her case was continued to Sept. 11.
Pre-trial hearing set: Joshua Burgess, 27, Bryan, no operator's license, fictitious registration, headlight violation, failure to comply, obstructing; Duane Larkin, 45, 700 Summit St., domestic violence; Brock Parks, 33, 414 Juliet St., teleharassment; Erika Veith, 33, 206 Greer St., three counts endangering children; Destiny Woodward, 18, 532 Hopkins St., driving under suspension; Lance Billings, 58, 2321 Rivera, nuisance; Demone Adams, 29, Hicksville, open container; Zachary Cooper, 35, 935 E. Second St., theft, criminal trespass.
Forfeiting bonds: Noah Garza, 18, 1103 Grove St., failure to confine dog, $125; Ryan Pokornik, 20, 1730 Ayersville Ave., failure to confine dog, $125; Debra Salaz, 53, 919 Perry St., three counts failure to apply for dog license.
Sentenced: Cynthia Mann, 53, Fort Wayne, endangering child, $100 fine; Tina Goings, 52, 852 S. Clinton St., obstructing official business, $100 fine; Austin Ayers, 25, Hamler, no motorcycle endorsement, $100 fine; Daniel Miller, 32, 7640 Ohio 15, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ramiro Trevino, 33, 615 Village Lane, OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 20 days jail; Geneine Baer, 37, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Jeremy Baer, 36, 1402 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Florentina Dobson, 28, 26535 Elizabeth St., criminal damaging/endangering, $50 fine; Jaime Hinojosa, 49, 28332 Blanchard Rd., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Francisco Madina Perez, 22, 1559 S. Clinton St., open container, $150 fine; Kyle Yates, 18, Paulding, underage persons, costs only.
Gregory Kubik, 58, Carmel, Ind., reckless operation (second offense), $750 fine, one day jail; speed, $150 fine.
James Schroeder, 52, 314 1/2 Seneca St., OVI (second offense), $750 fine, 20 days jail; license plates, court costs only.
