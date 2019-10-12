Defiance Municipal Court
Set for pre-trial hearing: J.T. McCavit, 44, Montpelier, domestic violence, violation of temporary protection order; Sage Black, 19, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, driving under suspension; Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, speed; Haranathreddy Bapatu, address unavailable, speed.
Set for trial: Darold Gensterblum, 53, Hillsdale, Mich., speed.
Sentenced: Jose Roque, 47, 623 Moss St., attempted assault, $100 fine; Tayvon Gilmer, 21, Toledo, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Richard Phillips, 26, Zanesville, Ind., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine; Hollie Fairchild, age unavailable, 828 Riverside Ave., cruelty to companion animal, costs only; Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Donna Diaz-Long, 60, 700 Kiser Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine; Christopher Hoellrich, 20, 21701 Timbercrest Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Selene Gonzalez Gutierrez, 21, Archbold, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Natalie Babcock, 27, 28554 Hoffman Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Clarisa Brown, 31, 102 East St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Damiam Alvarez, 35, Miami, Fla., violation of marked lanes, $51 fine; Matthew Lucas Jr., 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $300 fine, 90-day license suspension.
Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane Drive, seven counts of prohibiting companion animal; one count, $100 fine; one count, costs only; five counts dismissed.
Adam Miller, 30, Payne, 119 S. Hyman St., Payne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed.
Joshua Smith, 42, Hicksville, OVI, $650 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Jesse Coronado, 55, Waterville, OVI, $650 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; right half of road, $35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.