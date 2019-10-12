Defiance Municipal Court

Set for pre-trial hearing: J.T. McCavit, 44, Montpelier, domestic violence, violation of temporary protection order; Sage Black, 19, 10551 Stone Gate Lane, driving under suspension; Brandon Gibson, 32, Hicksville, OVI, failure to control; Nicholas Sifuentes, 27, Napoleon, driving under suspension, speed; Haranathreddy Bapatu, address unavailable, speed.

Set for trial: Darold Gensterblum, 53, Hillsdale, Mich., speed.

Sentenced: Jose Roque, 47, 623 Moss St., attempted assault, $100 fine; Tayvon Gilmer, 21, Toledo, persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Richard Phillips, 26, Zanesville, Ind., persistent disorderly conduct, $250 fine; Hollie Fairchild, age unavailable, 828 Riverside Ave., cruelty to companion animal, costs only; Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., theft, $100 fine, 10 days jail; Donna Diaz-Long, 60, 700 Kiser Road, criminal trespassing, $50 fine; Christopher Hoellrich, 20, 21701 Timbercrest Drive, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Selene Gonzalez Gutierrez, 21, Archbold, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; Natalie Babcock, 27, 28554 Hoffman Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Clarisa Brown, 31, 102 East St., disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Damiam Alvarez, 35, Miami, Fla., violation of marked lanes, $51 fine; Matthew Lucas Jr., 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $300 fine, 90-day license suspension.

Richard Wilson, 70, 4104 Timberlane Drive, seven counts of prohibiting companion animal; one count, $100 fine; one count, costs only; five counts dismissed.

Adam Miller, 30, Payne, 119 S. Hyman St., Payne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; left of center, dismissed.

Joshua Smith, 42, Hicksville, OVI, $650 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, $50 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Jesse Coronado, 55, Waterville, OVI, $650 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; right half of road, $35.

Load comments