Defiance Municipal Court

Sentenced: Robert Dotson, 45, Napoleon, OVI-1, $350 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension, no motorcycle license, no fine; lanes of travel, $25 fine; turn signal violation, no fine.

Kayden Sarver, 18, Paulding, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine suspended.

Chase Tyler, 22, Pioneer, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; drug abuse, no fine.

Jamie Baird, 24, 828 Karnes Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, no fine.

Matthew Engel, 26, 18129 Buckskin Road, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed; no safety belt dismissed.

Chelsea Fleetwood, 26, Holgate, open container, dismissed; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; signal violation, dismissed.

Nicholas Hitchcock, 45, Edgerton, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; driving left of center, dismissed.

Noah Breece, 23, Ohio City, deer permit violation, $250 fine suspended, 10-days jail suspended; taking deer without permit, dismissed; deer permit violation, dismissed.

Johnny Browning, 38, 220 Lancelot Drive, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed; failure to control, dismissed.

Trevor Spencer, 21, 19652 Beerbower Road, OVI-2, $525 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $45 fine.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments