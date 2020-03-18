• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Zachery Billings, 22, 2321 Riviera Road, appeared on a felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony; and a domestic violence charge, a misdemeanor. Billings waived the right to a preliminary hearing and charges were bound over to common pleas. Bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Pre-sentence hearings: Barron Elder, 35, 1058 1/2 S. Clinton St., assault, bond set at $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance; William Massey, 32, West Unity, obstructing; Colen Myers, 25, Napoleon, OVI-2, parking on the road; Roman Radevych, 44, Center Line, traffic control device.

Forfeiting bonds: Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, failure to confine a dog ($125), failure to confine a dog ($55); Michael Freeman, 33, 26359 Bowman Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Deborah Brenner, 53, 1886 Riverview Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Erin Burns, 46, 1720 Sunshine Lane, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine, 1 day jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Nadine Seymour, 33, Hicksville, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; Autumn Rippetoe, 19, 1216 Karnes Ave., assured cleared distance, $25 fine; Ioan Tuta, 50, Guelph, Ontario, disorderly conduct, $25 fine; Joshua Stuckey, 29, Pioneer, theft, $250 fine, 2 days jail; Christina Soto, 41, 1371 Moll Ave., failure to confine a dog, $50 fine; Hunter Matney, 26, 3 Barlow Court, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Adam Mason, 22, Fayette, assault, $100 fine, 1 day jail; David Herrmann, 22, Princeville, traffic control device, $25 fine; Pete Bostelman, 49, Wauseon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michaela Arce, 25, 700 Kiser Road, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.

Pamela Lee, 46, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; traffic control device, $25 fine.

Angela Adolf, 39, 860 McKinley St., theft without consent, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; theft, dismissed.

Austin McCoy, 25, Pioneer, marijuana drug possession, dismissed; drug abuse of less than 100 grams, $150 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Abel Lugo, 30, 1121 Ottawa Ave., domestic violence, $100 fine, 1 day jail, batterer's intervention program; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 10 days jail.

John Phillips, 30, 1454 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine.

Astraea Rohdy, 22, Paulding, speed, $50 fine; child restraint, $50 fine.

Benjamin Fields, 30, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $100 fine; expired plates, no fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Madison Duarte, 19, Fishers, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine suspended; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Octaviano Macias, 66, Bryan, OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; operation off street or roadway without regard to personal property, dismissed.

Robert Welcher, 33, Rochester, Ind., driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, $50 fine.

Barbara Moore, 56, Sherwood, drug paraphernalia, dismissed; OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver’s intervention program); high beams, dismissed.

Patricia Strickler, 40, 24 Capri Lane, OVI, $375 fine, 6 days jail (driver intervention program), one-year license suspension; stop sign violation, dismissed.

Cole Reynolds, 24, 613 Village Lane, domestic violence, endangering a child, dismissed; domestic violence, $100 fine, 180 days jail suspended; violation of a temporary protection order, $500 fine suspended, 1 day jail.

William Vanalstine, 32, 1122 S. Clinton St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; red light, $25 fine.

Benjamin Wiswell, 28, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.

