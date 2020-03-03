Defiance Municipal Court
Sentenced: Eugene Terrell, 49, 1022 Harrison Ave., littering, $50 fine; Dustin Siler, 23, 1223 Washington Ave., following too closely, $25 fine; Quesada Yoany, 36, Tampa, Fla., traffic control device, $25 fine; Abdikadhar Digale, 32, St. Cloud, Minn., failure to control, $30 fine; Brandon Bostater, 24, Ney, failure to control, $25 fine; Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, $100 fine, 2 days jail; Anthony Parcher, 28, Hicksville, criminal damaging, $100 fine, 10 days jail suspended; George Kalesperis, 73, Evart, Mich., following too closely, $25 fine; Brandi Owens, 27, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Anthony Almanza, 29, 624 Henry St., OVI-2, $750 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Amy King, 434, 1567 S. Clinton St., OVI, $375 fine, 3 days jail (driver's intervention program), one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.
Jamie Hernandez, 45, 1033 Ottawa Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; improper turn, dismissed
Martha Carpenter, 55, Continental, failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine; failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; abandoning animals, cruelty to animals, dismissed.
Dismissed: Roslynn Kolagbodi, 51, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, dismissed.
