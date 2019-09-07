Defiance Municipal Court
James Baird, 22, Fort Wayne, appeared on a charge being a fugitive from justice. He waived extradition to Grant County, Ind., and was released to authorities.
Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Colin Nester, 40, Edon, has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 12 on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; his bond was continued.
Harvey Young III, 42, Napoleon, appeared on charges of driving under suspension, marked lanes violation and no safety belt. He waived extradition and was taken to Lucas County.
Set for pre-trial hearing: Latrell Hare, 48, Detroit, speed; Darryl Harris Jr., 34, Herndon, speed; Armin Quintanilla, 52, Edinburg, Texas, speed; Hollie Fairchild, 828 Riverside Ave., cruelty to animals.
Forfeitng bonds: Brooke Lopez, 38, 627 1/2 Jackson Ave., failure to apply for a dog license, $125, failure to confine a dog, $55; Sandra Scott, 59, 514 Harrison Ave., failure to confine dog, $125; April Vanscoder, 36, 15041 County Road 169, failure to confine a dog, $125.
Sentenced: Bernice Roberts, 21, 725 Stratton Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, $100 fine, one day jail; Ernesto Gonzales, 31, Findlay, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Alan Deetz, 32, Bryan, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, $150 fine; Joslyn Johnson, 26, Lima, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kyle Andrew, 27, Whitehouse, disorderly conduct, costs only.
John Vogel, 57, 28280 Pleasant Bend Road, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, two days jail; resisting arrest, $250 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Samuel Flores, 20, 1053 Hotel Drive, underage consumption, $500 fine, 90 days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Nicole Buehrer, 26, 1939 E. Second St., OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $25 fine; drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, contraband destroyed.
Danelle Davis, 32, Bryan, FRA suspension, $100 fine; failure to register, costs only.
Rachel Pflager, 40, Archbold, violation of marked lanes, $25; distracted driving, took a course; no safety belt, $30.
