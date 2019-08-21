• Court Results

Defiance Municipal Court

Shallus Beatty, 25, 702 Pierce St., was arraigned on charges of drug abuse, disorderly conduct, OVI, driving and fictitious registration. On Aug. 16, he waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court. The alleged incident took place Aug. 9 at Diehl Park, Ralston Avenue.

Set for pre-trial hearing: David Merriman, 40, 22868 Bowman Road, OVI; Christopher Epple, 43, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., OVI, speed, marked lanes, open container; Terry Pastor, 62, 15385 County Road 149, OVI, failure to yield; Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension/OVI, resisting arrest; George Boecker Jr., 29, Cloverdale, drug paraphernalia, marijuana/drug paraphernalia; Tayvon Gilmer, 22, Toledo, domestic violence/menacing; Brian Scott Walters, 41, 742 Deerwood Drive, domestic violence; Jonathan Wells, 23, Hicksville, driving under suspension, failure to register, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia; Danyel Betz, 43, Hicksville, obstructing official business; Jordan Hahn, 30, 520 Grover Avenue, drug paraphernalia/marijuana, possession marijuana; Jennifer Philquist, 24, 633 Ravine Ave., theft, resisting arrest, possession of drug instruments; Salomon Villagomez IV, 18, 2081 Royal Oak Ave., unlawful restraint; Jared Smalley, 25, Paulding, driving under suspension; Ibn Collins, 45, Detroit, OVI, speed, drug abuse; Justin Hahn, 33, 1602 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, no insurance; Teresa Storms-Cooper, 24, 476 Mustang Drive, assault; Janice Romero, 25, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, no insurance; Matthew Ryan, 58, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., OVI; Colton Stringer, 34, Archbold, OVI, failure to control, speed, open container; Jennifer Howe, 45, 1602 S. Jefferson Ave., theft; Margaret Ramey, 73, 616 E. Second St., cruelty to animals.

Forfeiting bonds: Hurburt Miller, 29, 1050 Schultz St., failure to confine a dog, $125; Rita Gardner, 57, Hicksville, failure to confine dog, $125; Vicky Jones, 53, 111 Jefferson Ave., failure to control a dog, $125; Mindy Pease, 48, Hicksville, failure to apply for a dog license, $125; Roger Wheeler, 42, 137 Wilson St., failure to confine a dog, $125.

Sentenced: Benjamin Silva, 44, 1128 Latty St., driving under suspension/OVI, $250 fine, license suspended, three days jail; Angela Jacobs, 35, 918 Riverside Ave., failure to obtain a dog tag, $75 fine; William Couts, 38, FRA suspension, $100 fine; Joseph McCampbell, 19, Loudonville, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; Zachery Polk, 49, Ney, aggravated menacing, $100 fine, one day jail, reporting probation for three years, no contact with Fort Defiance Humane Society; Briana Rivera, 24, 300 Minneapolis St., menacing, $100 fine, no contact with victim for two years; Andrew Meyer, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., disorderly conduct, $250 fine; Debra Joiner, 49, 1803 Elmwood Drive, domestic violence, no contact with victim for two years, batterer's intervention program; Kristen Rittenhouse, 18, Payne, no operator's license, $150 fine; Parmeet Multani, 27, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Joseph McCampbell, 19, Newark, domestic violence, $100 fine, two days jail; Jermale Sykes, 36, 674 N. Clinton St., driving under suspension, no insurance, $100 fine; Angela Walters-Brewer, 45, 1492 Terrawanda Drive, driving under suspension, no insurance, $100 fine; Jack Collins, 22, 713 Stratton Ave., driving under suspension, $500 fine, three days jail; Jamie Gares, 56, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.

Gregory Hall, 26, Napoleon, OVI, $625 fine, three days jail, parking on roadway, costs; open container, $150 fine.

Ernesto Gonzales, 31, Findlay, OVI, $750 fine, one-year license suspension, 20 days jail; driving under suspension, equipment regulation, dismissed.

Tanner Gipple, 22, Hicksville, criminal damaging, no contact with victim for two years, pay restitution; assault, dismissed.

Michael Ankney, 44, Hicksville, failure to apply for dog license, dismissed; two counts of failure to confine a dog, $25 fine each.

Elizabeth Lanum, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog (third offense), $75 fine; failure to apply for a dog license, $25 fine.

Angelo Burciago, 27, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., a fugitive from justice, was released to law enforcement authorities of Stockton, Calif.

Cheree Lee, 59, 1709 Corriedale Court, OVI, $375 fine, program in lieu of three days jail, one-year license suspension; fleeing and eluding, turn at intersection, dismissed.

Philip Brown, 66, 235 Carter Ave., traffic control device, $25 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Cynthia Steele, 26, Oakwood, abandoning an animal, $100 fine; six counts of abandoning an animal, dismissed.

Dismissed: David Burlison, 60, Fort Wayne, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Jeanette Griffith, 34, Continental, driving under suspension, no insurance.

Load comments