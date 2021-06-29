Defiance Municipal Court

Tivis Molina, 36, Wolcottville, Ind., appeared on two charges of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. Molina waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was modified to $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance.

Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Timothy Barrick, 31, Lorain, OVI-2, speed, resisting arrest, criminal damaging; Connor Venia, 19, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., domestic violence; Cole Dockery, 31, 825 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore St., driving under suspension; Jessica Wykoff, 30, 8289 Ohio 15, telecommunication harassment; Treavor Gross, 29, Antwerp, theft; Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., obstructing; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, abduction; Elmer Garn Sr., 50, 21450 Parkview Drive, hit-and-skip; Shana Hahn, 31, 325 Fifth St., misconduct, obstructing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., driving under suspension; Katie Wallischeck, 31, 503 Corwin St., OVI-1; Judas Ben-Israel, 22, Detroit, assured cleared distance.

Forfeiting bonds: Jeffrey Deblaere, 30, 624 Summit St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Richard Branham, 53, 1703 Durango Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Catherine Feller, 40, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125).

Sentenced: Zane Bartley, 35, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ramona Myers, 48, Sherwood, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail (shoplifters alternative course); Anthony Roberts, 47, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, 5-days jail, batterers' intervention program; Richard VanStreader, 62, Sherwood, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Darius Peterson, 30, 3122 Evansport Road, physical control, $250 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Mark Poucher II, 47, Sherwood, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Jayson Anderson, 43, 742 Kentner St., no valid motorcycle license, $100 fine; Katina Ward, 44, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Michael Guillory, 42, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; Carlos Ramirez Sr., 56, 1000 Sunday St., open burning, $100 fine; Damien Marshall, 28, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Robert Turney, 25, Delta, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 5-days jail.

Kristy McCaffertey, 41, 1320 Ayersville Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($25), failure to confine a dog ($25).

Chase Lambert, 24, Montpelier, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.

Aydin Becher, 22, 624 Henry St., OVI-1, $350 fine, 6-days jail, 1-year license suspension; failure to control, no fine.

Michael Behringer, 64, 633 Chinook Drive, obstructing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; reckless operation, dismissed.

Ned Feeney, 69, 321 Ruth Ann Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program); improper right-hand turn, dismissed.

Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 6-days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.

Benjamin Sanchez, 48, Paudling, OVI-1, $525 fine, 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension; right half of roadway, dismissed.

Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, open container, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 180-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.

