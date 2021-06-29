Defiance Municipal Court
Tivis Molina, 36, Wolcottville, Ind., appeared on two charges of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies. Molina waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond was modified to $100,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Timothy Barrick, 31, Lorain, OVI-2, speed, resisting arrest, criminal damaging; Connor Venia, 19, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., domestic violence; Cole Dockery, 31, 825 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension; Javier Estrada, 39, 2002 Baltimore St., driving under suspension; Jessica Wykoff, 30, 8289 Ohio 15, telecommunication harassment; Treavor Gross, 29, Antwerp, theft; Santos Alvarado, 22, 700 Ralston Ave., obstructing; Kurt Yeasley Jr., 28, Hicksville, abduction; Elmer Garn Sr., 50, 21450 Parkview Drive, hit-and-skip; Shana Hahn, 31, 325 Fifth St., misconduct, obstructing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Joshua Klusman, 33, 619 Euclid St., driving under suspension; Katie Wallischeck, 31, 503 Corwin St., OVI-1; Judas Ben-Israel, 22, Detroit, assured cleared distance.
Forfeiting bonds: Jeffrey Deblaere, 30, 624 Summit St., failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Richard Branham, 53, 1703 Durango Drive, failure to confine a dog ($125); Catherine Feller, 40, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Zane Bartley, 35, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Ramona Myers, 48, Sherwood, theft, $100 fine, 2-days jail (shoplifters alternative course); Anthony Roberts, 47, 1410 S. Jackson Ave., persistent disorderly conduct, 5-days jail, batterers' intervention program; Richard VanStreader, 62, Sherwood, criminal trespassing, $50 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Darius Peterson, 30, 3122 Evansport Road, physical control, $250 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Mark Poucher II, 47, Sherwood, domestic violence, $100 fine, 2-days jail; Jayson Anderson, 43, 742 Kentner St., no valid motorcycle license, $100 fine; Katina Ward, 44, 25046 Watson Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 3-days jail; Michael Guillory, 42, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator's license, $100 fine; Carlos Ramirez Sr., 56, 1000 Sunday St., open burning, $100 fine; Damien Marshall, 28, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Robert Turney, 25, Delta, telecommunication harassment, $100 fine, 5-days jail.
Kristy McCaffertey, 41, 1320 Ayersville Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($25), failure to confine a dog ($25).
Chase Lambert, 24, Montpelier, drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Aydin Becher, 22, 624 Henry St., OVI-1, $350 fine, 6-days jail, 1-year license suspension; failure to control, no fine.
Michael Behringer, 64, 633 Chinook Drive, obstructing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; reckless operation, dismissed.
Ned Feeney, 69, 321 Ruth Ann Drive, reckless operation, $250 fine, 3-days jail (driver's intervention program); improper right-hand turn, dismissed.
Damien Bremmer, 27, 1047 S. Clinton St., resisting arrest, $100 fine, 6-days jail; disorderly conduct while intoxicated, dismissed.
Benjamin Sanchez, 48, Paudling, OVI-1, $525 fine, 10-days jail, 1-year license suspension; right half of roadway, dismissed.
Lynn Vela, 44, Wauseon, open container, dismissed; physical control, $250 fine, 180-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.