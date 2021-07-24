Defiance Municipal Court
Phillip Copeland, 55, Toledo, appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a first-degree felony. Copeland waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $10,000 with a 10% cash allowance was set to continue.
Nawaf Abdulwahab, 19, Grand Rapids, Mich., appeared on a robbery charge, a third-degree felony. Abdulwahab waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 was set to continue.
Davion Baker, 18, Grand Rapids, Mich., appeared on a robbery charge, a third-degree felony. Baker waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to common pleas court. Bond of $50,000 was set to continue.
Mark Frazier Jr., 29, Arlington, Ind., appeared on charges of being a fugitive of justice, falsification, endangering children, resisting arrest and obstruction. Frazier waived extradition to Parker County, Texas and was immediately made available for release to authorities of Parker County, Texas.
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: Christopher Gibson, 35, Hicksville, theft; Nicholas Hitchock, 44, Edgerton, driving under suspension, driving left of center; Heather Causey, 23, 534 Degler St., driving under suspension; Kelsey Nye, 34, Edgerton, hit-and-skip; Kelsey Nye, 34, Edgerton, open container; Jose Concepcion, 46, Florida, theft; Kendra Singleton, 27, 2104 S. Jefferson Ave., criminal trespassing; Mark Frazier Jr., 29, Arlington, Ind., OVI-1, driving under suspension, violation of marked lanes, no seat belt, child restraint; Brandon Gibson, 34, Antwerp, OVI-2, violation of marked lanes, open container, drug paraphernalia; Jacob Keokuk, 22, Kalamazoo, Mich., driving under suspension; Kirstan McComas, 21, 12253 Fruit Ridge Road, domestic violence, speed; Ronnie Smith, 38, telecommunication harassment; Breanna Weaver, 23, Ney, domestic violence, two counts aggravated menacing; Christopher Miller, 35, Antwerp, physical control, driving under suspension, three counts of open container, child endangerment with a motor vehicle; Timothy Hanna, 36, Ney, OVI-1, equipment regulation, possession of marijuana; Matthew Fedderke, 40, 02026 Christy Road, impersonating an officer.
Forfeiting bonds: Amanda Brinkley, 32, 13536 Fulmer Road, disorderly conduct ($159); Ashley Fish, 30, 2040 S. Clinton, failure to confine a dog ($125); Jullian Foreman, 32, Burlington, N.C., drug paraphernalia ($250), possession of drugs ($180); Trent Hosbein, 32, Lima, possession of marijuana ($259); Amy Puckett, Hicksville, failure to control a dog ($125).
Sentenced: Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., disorderly conduct, $100 fine, 10-days jail suspended; Santos Alvarado, 23, 700 Ralston Ave., obstructing, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; Daniel Kellermyer, 44, 2425 Ohio 66, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail suspended; Nikolai Meier, 33, Toledo, fictitious plates, $50 fine; Brittany Long, 21, 1033 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Grabiel Deleon, 29, 304 Hilton St., failure to confine a dog, 425 fine; Jestin Davis, 34, Hicksville, violation of marked lanes, $25 fine; Jaquitta Ferguson, 40, Paulding, possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Brenda Rickett, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Tejean Smiley Tabron, 21, Fort Wayne, Ind., possession of marijuana, $150 fine; Cloey Maag, 20, 519 Grover Ave., failure to confine a dog, $25 fine.
Arryeious Spraggins, 22, New Haven, Ind., violation of marked lanes, $25 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Michael Sindel, 50, 162 Cleveland Ave., criminal damaging, $250 fine, 90-days jail suspended; littering, $250 fine, 60-days jail suspended.
William Couts, 40, 1608 Terrawenda Drive, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended; driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, dismissed.
David Jones, 54, West Unity, driving under suspension, dismissed; speed, $75 fine.
Destiny Soto, 19, Bryan, physical control, $250 fine, 30-days jail; OVI-1, dismissed.
Jeffrey Deblaere, 30, 624 Summit St., domestic violence, $100 fine, 17-days jail; violation of a protection order, dismissed.
