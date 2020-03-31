• Court Results
Defiance Municipal Court
Forfeiting bonds: Harlie Jackson, 24, 203 Summit St., failure to confine a dog ($125); Joel Malone, 47, 827 Washington Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125).
Sentenced: Tristian Fleming, 47, 14415 Williams Road, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
