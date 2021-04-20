Defiance Municipal Court
Cases set for pre-trial hearings: April Hollinger, 37, Antwerp, driving under suspension, license plate light, driving under suspension, expired registration; Bret Griffin, 43, Milan, Mich, disorderly conduct; Jason Slone, 38, 6909 Ohio 66, four counts of theft; Anthony Rodriguez, 33, Wauseon, criminal damaging, obstructing, failure to disclose information, disorderly conduct while intoxicated; Tyler Kunsman, 35, 2039 Royal Oak, OVI-1; Johnny Browning, 37, 220 Lancelot Drive, OVI-1, driving under suspension, failure to control.
Forfeiting bonds: Vida Buckner, 28, 1073 Harrison Ave., failure to apply for a dog license ($125); Andrew Bidwell, 57, Hicksville, failure to confine a dog ($125); Amy Thomas, 38, 2186 Hawthorne Drive, failure to control a dog ($125).
Sentenced:Mark Hernan-dez, 50, 7640 Ohio 15, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Mary Hiler, 52, 21266 Ohio 18, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Michael Kelley, 42, Ney, violation of a protection order, no fine; Destiny Salinas, 19, 905 Downs St., no operator’s license, $100 fine; Aron Torales, 21, Holgate, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Curtis Otto, 40, Napoleon, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $50 fine; Brianna Bowley, 23, 713 Kentner Ave., failure to confine a dog, $100 fine; Connie Smith, 58, Payne, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Michael Lane, 57, 395 Harding St., physical control, $100 fine, 90-days jail suspended,six-month license suspension; Cody Engel, 19, 527 Elbert St., disorderly conduct, $150 fine; David Hill, 34, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Jasmine Guillory, 24, 1023 Madison Ave., no operator’s license, $100 fine suspended; improper right turn, $25 fine; drug abuse, $150 fine suspended.
April Hollinger, 37, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; license plate light, dismissed; driving under suspension, dismissed; expired plates, $50 fine.
William Evans, 19, Citra, Fla., driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail; failure to yield at a stop sign, dismissed.
Tavares, McGhee, 42, Toledo, possession of marijuana, dismissed; reckless operation-2, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, six-month license suspension; speed, dismissed.
Anthony Nolan, 46, 1720 Stonemore Drive, fleeing and eluding, dismissed; open container, dismissed; OVi-1, $375 fine; three days jail, one-year license suspension; signal violation, dismissed; speed, $45 fine.
Jason Cessna, 47, Napoleon, OVI-1, $375 fine, three days jail (driver’s intervention program), one-year license suspension; improper turn at an intersection, dismissed.
Jerry Mills, 29, Hicksville, domestic violence, $500 fine suspended, three days jail; domestic violence, 90 days jail; drug paraphernalia, no fine; drug abuse, no fine.
Danielle Bauman, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., OVI-1, $375 fine, five days jail, one-year license suspension; no operator’s license, dismissed; reckless operation, dimissed
